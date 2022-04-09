ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Thomas Morstead 'taking talents to South Beach,' the latest ex-Saint to join Dolphins

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZIBN_0f4SfvoT00

The good news: Thomas Morstead is no longer a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

But the beloved former Saints punter is headed to the new stomping grounds for several fan favorites with the Miami Dolphins.

"I'm taking my talents to South Beach!" Morstead posted in signing his new contract with Miami, calling back to the infamous LeBron James "decision" press conference as he joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to build a Heat superteam.

And while this Miami partnership might not reach the status of an NFL "big three," Morstead will join a locker room with former Saints LT Terron Armstead and QB Teddy Bridgewater, both of whom signed with the Dolphins earlier this offseason.

For Morstead, it's the latest stop in a jetsetting journey around the NFL since he was released by the Saints ahead of the 2021 season. He began the year not on an NFL roster before latching on with the New York Jets midseason. He played four games in New York before being let go, and ultimately latched on with the Atlanta Falcons for the final seven games, earning the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Month honors for December.

With the retirement of Malcolm Jenkins, Morstead is now the lone remaining active NFL player from the Saints' Super Bowl title.

"This journey has been wild," Morstead posted. "Sending my love to all of you."

Comments / 1

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Ranking The 3 Most Likely Teams For Colin Kaepernick

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants back in the National Football League, though he’s yet to receive serious interest from a team. The free agent quarterback, who last played in the NFL in 2016, has been showing off his skills at private workouts and during halftime of Michigan’s spring game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
New York State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
Local
Georgia Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Dwyane Wade
Distractify

What Is Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death? Here Are the Tragic Details

Prayers up! Dwayne Haskins, best known as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was just 24 years old. Dwayne was also a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State University. His death was announced on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have taken to...
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens’ Message For Colin Kaepernick Is Going Viral

No NFL team has shown legitimate interest in Colin Kaepernick, who’s hoping to play football for someone this season. Someone else has, though. Former NFL star Terrell Owens, who’s playing in the Fan Controlled Football League, wants the free agent quarterback to join him. “I feel like he...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Saints Lt#Nfc#Special Teams Player#The Saints Super Bowl
The Spun

Look: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Wedding Video Going Viral

A viral wedding dance featuring the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. This weekend, a cool video of some Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performing at a wedding is going viral on social media. ESPN shared the video on Instagram. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are one of the most-iconic brands in the world. To have...
DALLAS, TX
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Globe

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
NFL
MLive

Dallas Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
DALLAS, TX
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy