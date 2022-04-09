Thomas Morstead 'taking talents to South Beach,' the latest ex-Saint to join Dolphins

The good news: Thomas Morstead is no longer a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

But the beloved former Saints punter is headed to the new stomping grounds for several fan favorites with the Miami Dolphins.

"I'm taking my talents to South Beach!" Morstead posted in signing his new contract with Miami, calling back to the infamous LeBron James "decision" press conference as he joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to build a Heat superteam.

And while this Miami partnership might not reach the status of an NFL "big three," Morstead will join a locker room with former Saints LT Terron Armstead and QB Teddy Bridgewater, both of whom signed with the Dolphins earlier this offseason.

For Morstead, it's the latest stop in a jetsetting journey around the NFL since he was released by the Saints ahead of the 2021 season. He began the year not on an NFL roster before latching on with the New York Jets midseason. He played four games in New York before being let go, and ultimately latched on with the Atlanta Falcons for the final seven games, earning the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Month honors for December.

With the retirement of Malcolm Jenkins, Morstead is now the lone remaining active NFL player from the Saints' Super Bowl title.

"This journey has been wild," Morstead posted. "Sending my love to all of you."