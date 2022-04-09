ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers QB, former OSU standout dead at 24

By Josh Frketic
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xY4T_0f4SfrHZ00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Ohio State standout and Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died in a car accident according to his agent.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news via social media.

Detroit to host the 2024 NFL draft

Haskins’s agent says he was hit by a car in Southern Florida.

Haskins joined the Steelers as a free agent in 2021 and spent a season with Pittsburgh.

In his lone season as a starter at Ohio State, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdown passes. For his career as a Buckeye, Haskins threw for 54 career touchdowns.

Haskins was just 24 years old.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Two Injured after early morning shooting on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) –  The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says two people are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning. Investigators say at around 2:50 am, they responded to the call about shots fired and a victim down. When they got on scene, they found one black male victim with a gunshot wound to the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Investigation continues into shooting of Augusta man by federal officer in Aiken

AIKEN, SC ( WJBF) — A three-page federal indictment details the charges leading federal investigators to issue an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Robert Wright. Thursday SLED investigators say Wright died after being shot during an encounter with an A-T-F agent and a U-S Marshall officer. Investigators say Wright was armed and multiple shots were fired […]
AIKEN, SC
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Ohio State#Espn#American Football#Steelers Qb#Osu#Wkbn
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Man arrested after shooting on Washington Road

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after shots were fired on Washington Road. Investigators say a driver of a black Ford Crown Victoria was chasing a silver car when they fired at least two shots at the silver car. The Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State to honor Dwayne Haskins at spring game

Ohio State will honor the memory of Dwayne Haskins’ Jr. during Saturday’s spring game, head coach Ryan Day confirmed during a press conference on Monday. Day said the school is still working on the details and deciding the best way to honor the former Ohio State quarterback. The Buckeyes’ spring game is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. It will air on Big Ten Network.
OHIO STATE
WJBF

Georgia wildlife agency seeking reports of invasive lizards

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s wildlife agency is asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. The black and white lizards […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy