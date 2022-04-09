ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

How to watch the Clemson Spring Game, live stream, TV channel, Clemson Football

By Clemson Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HHR3_0f4SfbPB00

We will get our first look at the 2022 Clemson Tigers on Saturday when they take the field for the annual Clemson Spring Game.

The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 season and will be looking to improve that this season as that was actually an off-season for Dabo Swinney and company.

This will be a great day of Clemson football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action this weekend.

Clemson Spring Game

  • When: Saturday, April 8
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV ( stream now )

