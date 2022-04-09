NFL QB, former OSU standout dead at 24

Former Ohio State standout and NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died in an apparent car accident, according to his agent.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news via social media.

Haskins’ agent said he was hit by a car in Southern Florida.

A first-round pick by Washington in 2019, Haskins played two seasons in the nation’s capital, before being released. He then joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent in 2021 and spent a season with the team.

Reports by Schefter said Haskins was in South Florida at the time training with current members of the Steelers.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement Saturday that said he was “devastated and at a loss for words.”

Dan and Tanya Snyder , who own the Washington Commanders franchise that drafted Haskins out of OSU said of Haskins, “He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential and an infectious personality.”

In his lone season as a starter at Ohio State, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdown passes. For his career as a Buckeye, Haskins threw for 54 career touchdowns.

Haskins was 24 years old

