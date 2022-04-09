ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL QB, former OSU standout dead at 24

By Travis Schlepp, Josh Frketic
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWNln_0f4SdkQ800

Former Ohio State standout and NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died in an apparent car accident, according to his agent.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news via social media.

Haskins’ agent said he was hit by a car in Southern Florida.

A first-round pick by Washington in 2019, Haskins played two seasons in the nation’s capital, before being released. He then joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent in 2021 and spent a season with the team.

Reports by Schefter said Haskins was in South Florida at the time training with current members of the Steelers.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement Saturday that said he was “devastated and at a loss for words.”

Dan and Tanya Snyder , who own the Washington Commanders franchise that drafted Haskins out of OSU said of Haskins, “He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential and an infectious personality.”

In his lone season as a starter at Ohio State, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdown passes. For his career as a Buckeye, Haskins threw for 54 career touchdowns.

Haskins was 24 years old

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA

2 killed in Gardena shooting

Two people died Friday evening after they were found shot at an apartment complex in Gardena. At 6:50 p.m., Gardena police officers responded to 14831 S. Normandie Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers searched the property and located two people who had just been shot. Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived on […]
GARDENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
Larry Brown Sports

Tributes pour in for Dwayne Haskins after QB’s death

Tributes poured on for Dwayne Haskins on Saturday after the quarterback’s tragic death. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who coached Haskins last season, was among the first to issue a public response to Haskins’ death. The Washington Commanders, who drafted Haskins in 2018, issued a pair of statements....
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#Ohio State#American Football#Osu#Espn#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Washington Commanders
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

The baby names predicted to be most popular in California in 2022

Want your baby’s name to be unique? Then you’ll want to steer clear of these choices, which are expected to be the most popular in California for babies born in 2022. The Social Security Administration publishes the top list of baby names every year based on applications they get for newborns’ social security numbers. However, there’s a lag. (Right now, they only have data through 2020 online.) Names.org, which put the list together, looks at data from the SSA over the past five years, and analyzes which names are growing in popularity in order to put its predictions together.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

LAPD arrests street robbery suspect, other suspects wanted

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested one of four suspected robbers who targeted victims in Los Angeles by following them to their home or business. One suspected robber was taken into custody in connection to these crimes, but the three others are still sought by police. Video shared by the Police Department showed one of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy