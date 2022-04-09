ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Latest On Gunther’s WWE Main Roster Debut

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, Gunther (formerly WALTER) made his main roster debut on the April 8th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown. It’s believed that Gunther lost weight prior to his call-up due to Vince McMahon wanting talent to be slim. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the matter during...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Kurt Angle On Scott Steiner: “He Was An Inspiration For Me Growing Up”

Kurt Angle shared his opinion on The Steiner Brothers being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame last weekend during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. “The Steiners belong in the Hall of Fame. It’s about time,” Angle said. “It took forever, but they finally did it.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Suffers Serious Injury, Stretchered Away From Ring

That doesn’t sound good. Injuries are the kind of thing that can take place at any given time to any given wrestler. Some of them can sneak up on you, but there are some that happen out of nowhere in the middle of a match. Oftentimes the latter are the worst, if nothing else for the shock value. That was the case again this week and it is not exactly looking good.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Hot Shots: WWE Ready To Give Two Prospects The Superstar Push

They have their eyes on them. There are a lot of wrestlers under the WWE umbrella and some of them have some very bright futures. You can see the ones that WWE wants to turn into something bigger as the company puts in the extra effort for them. On rare occasions, you can see someone who looks poised to become one of the next mega stars though and now WWE has a pair of them in mind.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 4/8

Friday’s live post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.230 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 5.46% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.359 million viewers. Friday’s WrestleMania SmackDown drew a 0.60 rating in the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: Cody Rhodes In Action, Top SmackDown Stars, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with the latest build for WrestleMania Backlash. RAW will be headlined by Cody Rhodes’ first RAW TV match in six years as he faces The Miz. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be on the line tonight, while Veer Mahaan will make his official in-ring re-debut as he faces Rey Mysterio.
DETROIT, MI
wrestlinginc.com

Update On WWE’s Return To Saudi Arabia

It’s become routine that WWE returns to Saudi Arabia each year to feature some of their Premium Live Events, and it looks like this year will be no different. The plans for the Saudi Arabia show this Fall are currently being finalized, according to a new report from PWInsider. It adds that WWE and their superstars will once again be returning around Halloween time, likely the first week of November or the final week of October.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Expects Bidding Wars Over Top AEW Stars

AEW’s Owner, CEO, and General Manager Tony Khan was not surprised to see Cody Rhodes return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes and his wife, Brandi, parted ways with AEW earlier this year. “He wasn’t going to be here and based on the conversations we were having — he...
WWE
Wrestling World

Bully Ray gives advice to Cody Rhodes

After facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes recorded a thrilling promo on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. The former AEW star has revealed that he plans to become world champion in the future, even if it will not be easy to dethrone Roman Reigns. 'The American...
WWE
PWMania

Report: WWE Calls Tommaso Ciampa To The Main Roster

Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly an official member of the RAW roster. Ciampa is currently in Detroit for tonight’s RAW and has been called up from WWE NXT to the main roster internally, according to PWInsider. The official WWE roster page still has Ciampa listed as a NXT Superstar as of this writing, but that should change if he appears on tonight’s RAW.
DETROIT, MI
PWMania

Reaction To Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta On AEW Rampage

In the main event of the April 8th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley won a competitive and bloody match against Wheeler Yuta. Afterwards, William Regal shook Yuta’s hand and Yuta has seemingly been added to the Blackpool Combat Club. The match received critical acclaim from wrestling fans...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/11)

WWE has announced several matches and segments for tonight’s RAW from Detroit Michigan. Several SmackDown Superstars are also advertised for tonight. The dark main event is scheduled to be The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and The New Day but The Usos (and possibly Roman Reigns) may appear on RAW to confront RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championship.
WWE
Yardbarker

Report: Curtis Axel And Ariya Daivari Had Tryouts As WWE Producers At 4/8 WWE SmackDown

WWE reportedly tried out two familiar names as producers at the April 8 episode of WWE SmackDown. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Joe Hennig, formerly known as Curtis Axel, worked the show as a producer, and he specifically worked on the Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan match alongside Tyson Kidd. Hennig, the son of Curt Mr. Perfect” Hennig, came up in WWE’s developmental system and was with the company from 2007 to 2020. He was released in a wave of budget cuts on April 30, 2020, and he hasn’t wrestled since.
WWE
PWMania

Looking At UFC 273

Tonight’s Ultimate Fighting Championship pay-per-view features two title bouts at the top of the card, and an interesting under card as well. The current Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, who was slated to defend his belt against former champion Max Holloway last month, will put the title on the line against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovski, who defeated Holloway twice previously, with their second bout as a narrow split decision win, was scheduled to compete in the trilogy fight last month, but an injury forced the challenger to cancel the contest. Instead, Jung was named the new opponent and the bout was shifted to UFC 273. Volkanovski’s most recent fight was an impressive title defense against Brian Ortega in September of last year with the unanimous decision victory on the score cards.
UFC
PWMania

WWE Considered Kevin Owens vs. The Undertaker At WrestleMania 32

The Undertaker beat Shane McMahon in a hell in a cell match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 while Kevin Owens defended the Intercontinental Title in a ladder match that was won by Zack Ryder. However, speaking with Joe Baiamonte of The Sportsman, Owens revealed that WWE considered having him face...
WWE

