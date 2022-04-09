ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

8 injured, including 4 children, after State Road 31 crash near Bermont Road

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
Charlotte County Public Safety

UPDATE 6:00 PM: CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Eight people were injured, including four children, after a Saturday morning crash along State Road 31 just south of Bermont Road.

Nine people in total were in the crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a vehicle carrying six occupants was traveling south on State Road 31. The vehicle then collided with another vehicle traveling north on State Road 31 after crossing over the centerline and entering the northbound lane.

The second vehicle then overturned after the first vehicle hit the front of it.

The first vehicle’s occupants included a 32-year-old Bradenton woman, a 36-year-old Bradenton man, a 6-year-old Bradenton boy, a 15-year-old Bradenton girl, a 10-year-old Bradenton girl, and a 2-year-old girl. All occupants, except the 36-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. The 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries, according to FHP.

As for the second vehicle, a 32-year-old Labelle woman and a 33-year-old Fort Myers woman were in the vehicle. The 32-year-old woman suffered critical injuries and the 33-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

The current conditions of the occupants involved are unknown at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

ORIGINAL STORY: CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Six people were injured, including three children, from a crash along State Road 31 south of Bermont Road.

The two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 9:41 a.m. There were a total of nine occupants in the cars, according to Charlotte County Public Safety.

According to Charlotte County Public Safety, one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. Two other adult passengers were airlifted to the Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Another adult and three children were taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center as well for treatment. Three people weren’t injured, according to the post.

SR 31 was closed in both directions earlier Saturday morning due to the accident.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is available.

NBC2 Fort Myers

