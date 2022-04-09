How Long Logan Paul Trained For His WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

Cody Rhodes made his big return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, and since then he's delivered a stellar promo on last week's Monday Night Raw. Now he's set to jump in the ring for his first match since WrestleMania, and it will be against none other than The Miz. The Miz is always entertaining and should be a perfect foil for Rhodes, though we're not sure if this will be a full feud or if this match is just a one-off, since Miz is also in the middle of a feud with Logan Paul after turning on him at WrestleMania.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO