WWE

How Long Logan Paul Trained For His WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs seen at the WWE Wrestlemania 38 Saturday PLE, Logan Paul and The Miz defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul commented on how much training he did leading up to the match:. “I trained for two days....

