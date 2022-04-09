ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA Baseball Alumni in MLB, Outlooks Amid 2022 Opening Day Contests

By Benjamin Royer
AllBruins
AllBruins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrvTC_0f4Scu6n00

Seven former Bruins are suiting up for major league clubs as the lockout-delayed season gets rolling across the country.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 2022 MLB season is underway and seven former Bruins are represented across seven different teams in the majors.

UCLA baseball alumni from 1984 to 2017 will be playing or coaching after being placed on Opening Day rosters. Whether it is San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford trying to replicate his resurgent 2021 campaign or Miami Marlins pitcher Cody Poteet trying to solidify a spot on the big league squad, Bruins will be making an impact all season long.

Here are where UCLA’s former ballplayers are situated across MLB.

All projections are courtesy of FanGraphs ZiPS

Players

P Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels
UCLA, 2015-2017
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 47 overall (2017)
Angels FanGraphs ZiPS Projection: 81-81, third place in American League West
2022 FanGraphs ZiPS Projection: 6-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 89.7 innings, 95 strikeouts, 35 walks, 1.0 WAR
Current Role: 60-Day Injured List (Back)

Canning ended the 2021 season on the injured list after being shut down with a stress fracture in his lower back. During the MLB lockout, Canning reaggrivated the injury. The right-hander was set to compete for the sixth spot in the Angels’ rotation, but now taking into account a possible rehab stint and before Canning returns to the majors, the former Bruin could likely feature in a long relief role.

SP Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
UCLA, 2009-2011
Drafted: 1st round, No. 1 overall (2011)
Yankees FanGraphs ZiPS Projection: 88-74, tied for first place in American League East
2022 FanGraphs ZiPS Projection: 16-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 182.0 innings, 248 strikeouts, 47 walks, 5.8 WAR
Current Role: No. 1 Starter

Cole begins his third season as the ace of the Yankees and made an Opening Day start against the Boston Red Sox Friday, going 4.0 innings deep and allowing three earned runs. The right-hander finished second place in the 2021 AL Cy Young award race and will look to win the honor for the first time in the 2022 season.

SS Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants
UCLA, 2006-2008
Drafted: 4th round, No. 117 overall (2008)
Giants FanGraphs ZiPS Projection: 85-77, third place in National League West
2022 FanGraphs ZiPS Projection: .265 batting average, 116 hits, 23 doubles, 16 HRs, 65 RBIs, 45 walks, 2.6 WAR
Current Role: Starting shortstop

Crawford is coming off of the most statistically successful season of his career and will be trying to help replicate the Giants’ 107 win 2021 campaign. The left-handed infielder will face a steep battle from former Dave Roberts’ Los Angeles Dodgers’ squad, but will be squarely in playoff contention in 2022.

SP James Kaprielian, Oakland Athletics
UCLA, 2013-2015
Drafted, 1st round, No. 16 overall (2015)
Athletics FanGraphs ZiPS Projection: 68-94, fifth place in American League West
2022 FanGraphs ZiPS Projection: 6-7, 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 110.0 innings, 111 strikeouts, 42 walks, 0.7 WAR
Current Role: 10-Day Injured List (Shoulder)

Kaprielian did not make the Opening Day roster for the Athletics after not appearing in Spring Training due to an AC joint inflammation in his right shoulder. The right-hander will likely have a rehab assignment before joining the big league club in their starting rotation.

RP Cody Poteet, Miami Marlins
UCLA, 2013-2015
Drafted: 4th round, No. 116 overall (2015)
Marlins FanGraphs ZiPS Projection: 82-80, fourth place in National League East
2022 FanGraphs ZiPS Projection: 5-7, 5.34 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 87.7 innings, 72 strikeouts, 35 walks, 0.3 WAR
Current Role: Long Reliever

Poteet made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Marlins as a starting pitcher, but after holding a 4.99 ERA through seven starts, the righty was on the Opening Day roster as a long relief option out of the bullpen. The former Bruin will have an opportunity to become a multi-inning option for the Marlins, but may see time in Triple-A this season as well.

Managers

Torey Lovullo, Arizona Diamondbacks
UCLA, 1984-1987
Drafted: 5th round, No. 137 overall (1987)
Diamondbacks FanGraphs ZiPS Projection: 71-91, fourth place in National League West

Lovullo took over for the Diamondbacks heading into the 2017 season and won NL Manager of the Year the same year after leading Arizona to an NL Wild Card spot. In 2022, the Diamondbacks are currently in a rebuilding phase, and they are positioned to face off against NL pennant contenders in the Dodgers and Giants.

Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers
UCLA, 1991-1995
Drafted: 28th round, No. 781 overall (1994)
Dodgers FanGraphs ZiPS Projection: 93-69, first place in National League West

Roberts began his managerial career with the Dodgers before the 2016 season and has not missed the postseason since taking over the reins of the club. Winning a World Series in 2020, Roberts has promised that the Dodgers will win in 2022 as well.

