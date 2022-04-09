ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska GOP picks Flood to face Pansing Brooks in June 28 special election

By Aaron Sanderford
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2iXn_0f4ScmID00

State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk speaks during the news conference announcing him as the Nebraska Republican Party's nominee for the June 28 special election to fill out the remainder of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

LINCOLN — This June’s special election to finish out the last six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s term has a Republican nominee: former Speaker of the Legislature Mike Flood.

The executive committee of the Nebraska Republican Party, about 30 Republicans from across the state, chose Flood Saturday to take on fellow State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks , a Democrat.

Flood handily beat Air Force retiree John Glen Weaver, 24-5.

Flood, in a letter and a brief speech to the committee members, watching in person and online, said the focus needs to be firing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.

He highlighted his business experience and his work in the Legislature cutting taxes and fighting abortion, which he said is closer now to being made illegal than it has been in decades.

“It is urgent that we nominate a Republican candidate who can win the upcoming special election, win in May and November and help Republicans take back the House,” Flood wrote.

In a news conference after securing the nomination, Flood said Nebraskans want Congress to focus on inflation, border security, strengthening the military and protecting families.

Weaver wrote to committee members, as well, saying Nebraska Republicans want a “political outsider” to face “a strong Democratic challenger.”

Weaver told the committee Nebraska needs “a new, fresh perspective.” He said Republicans would win the seat no matter who they pick, so conservatives should pick who they like best.

Flood, of Norfolk, returned to the Legislature in 2020 after serving two terms from 2005-2013. Pansing Brooks is serving her second term since joining the Legislature in 2015.

Flood challenged Fortenberry after federal prosecutors charged the nine-term GOP congressman with lying to the FBI about illegal foreign campaign funds raised for his campaign.

Fortenberry was convicted of three felonies in March, including trying to hide the donations. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28, the same day Nebraska holds its special election for his replacement.

J.L. Spray, a Lincoln lawyer and national GOP committee member, said the special election is important because it could give the winner an edge in seniority over all other first-term House members in 2023. Seniority matters in congressional committees, creating a pecking order toward leadership of subcommittees and committees.

Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch said he expects Flood to beat Pansing Brooks, describing her as too liberal for the state. Pansing Brooks has said Nebraskans deserve more than the politics of division and fear.

Voters in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln, Bellevue and much of eastern Nebraska outside Omaha, are presented with three elections this year:

  • The May 10 primary will decide which candidates move on to the traditional November general election.
  • The June 28 special election will decide who finishes out Fortenberry’s term, which ends in January.
  • The Nov. 8 general election will decide which candidate serves a two-year term in the House of Representatives starting next year.

The post Nebraska GOP picks Flood to face Pansing Brooks in June 28 special election appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Ricketts, House GOP leader say Fortenberry should resign

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday both called for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign after the Nebraska congressman's conviction on three felonies. A federal jury in Los Angeles deliberated less than two hours Thursday evening before convicting the nine-term congressman on one...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
buzzfeednews.com

Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election#Gop#Republicans#State#Democrat#Air Force#House#Nebraskans
Western Iowa Today

Ernst a “No” Vote on U-S Supreme Court Nominee

(Washington, DC) — Republican Senator Joni Ernst says President Biden’s pick for the U-S Supreme Court is a highly qualified attorney, but Ernst says she cannot vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination. Ernst says her greatest issue is with Judge Jackson’s lack of adherence to judicial philosophy. Ernst says as a member of the Senate, she will only vote for justices who pledge to be an originalist and interpret words in the Constitution based on their meaning at the time the document was adopted in 1788. Ernst met with Jackson on March 30th, saying the judge showed grace under pressure during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Chuck Grassley, also plans to vote against Jackson’s nomination.
IOWA STATE
Rolling Stone

Republicans Found the ‘Election Fraud’… at Their Own Convention

Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts. Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Kristi Noem's message to the Republican Party: 'Get over yourself'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will deliver a major speech at the Reagan Library Wednesday night where she will urge Republicans to listen more, talk less and stop petty grievances. "My advice to the Republican Party is to get over yourself," Noem says in prepared remarks obtained by Fox News...
POLITICS
KEYT

Nebraska congressman faces high-stakes trial in California

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska has typically been a low-profile Republican politician who easily won in his district and rarely made headlines. But now he’s headed to a high-stakes trial in Los Angeles that could cost him his job and his freedom. Fortenberry will stand trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn’t properly disclose it in campaign filings. The nine-term incumbent is also running for a reelection at a time when many prominent Nebraska Republicans have already abandoned him ahead of the state’s May 10 primary.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
299
Followers
294
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy