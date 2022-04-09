ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OSU ‘terribly saddened’ after Steelers QB, former standout dead at 24

By Laura Morrison, Cris Belle
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — With the devastating loss of Steelers QB and former OSU standout Dwayne Haskins , the university has expressed their condolences to his loved ones.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives.

Haskins’ agent said on Saturday he was hit by a car in Southern Florida. He was 24.

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to the media after winning the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images editorial subscription)

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day also released a statement on the loss:

“The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process,” Day tweeted. “For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.”

Details emerge on sudden death of Dwayne Haskins: I-Team

He played for one season as a starter at Ohio State and threw for 54 career touchdowns garnering a Heisman Trophy finalist spot. He joined the Steelers as a free agent in 2021 and spent a season with Pittsburgh after being a first-round draft pick in 2019.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

