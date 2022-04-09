ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Affidavit: Truck driver tried smuggling 127 migrants

By César Rodriguez
A man tried driving off from the Interstate 35 checkpoint with a trailer loaded with 127 migrants, according to an arrest affidavit.

A white Volvo tractor hauling a white utility trailer arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint at about 9:45 p.m. April 5. Authorities identified the driver as Hector Javier Venegas Jr. during an immigration inspection. He stated he was hauling “auto parts,” states the affidavit.

But a K-9 unit would alert to concealed narcotics or people within the trailer. Venegas was instructed to drive to secondary inspection. Instead, Venegas drove past the checkpoint. Agents caught up to him about one mile north of the checkpoint.

Agents cut and removed the seal from the rear doors of the trailer and discovered 127 migrants inside. Homeland Security Investigations special agents would take over the investigation.

Venegas was charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport the migrants.

