A long lost tape shows the artist Prince back when he was another kid in Minneapolis

 3 days ago

When he was a global superstar, Prince was kind of a mystery. Back in 1970, he was just a kid. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Are most of the kids in favor of the picketing?. PRINCE: Yep. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. That young voice you hear is 11-year-old Prince...

blavity.com

Twitter Reacts To Video Of Late Rapper Goonew’s Body Standing Upright During Funeral At A Club

Grief is an individualized process, though Goonew’s family and diehard fans’ way of celebrating his life left many perplexed. The rapper—whose real name is Markelle Morrow—was gunned down just over two weeks ago, as Blavity previously reported. Specifically, Goonew was killed in his hometown of District Heights, Maryland, on March 18. An unknown perpetrator robbed Goonew and shot him in the back, and he was pronounced dead less than 2 hours later.
One-Of-A-Kind Minneapolis Support Group Helps Mothers Who Lost Custody Of Their Kids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of women who sometimes feel like they’ve been written off from society are gathering for help and healing, in what’s a one-of-a-kind support group. What happens in the group may seem intense. Bellis is a nonprofit were mothers who’ve lost custody of their children can find support, and it’s based right here in Minneapolis. “I get calls from Maine, California, Missouri, Georgia, saying could the women in my community be part of this,” executive director Jenny Eldredge said. “Typically, it involves addiction, domestic violence, mental health, incarceration, just layers of trauma.” That was the case for Megan from...
Our Lives: Black preaching in America

Dr. Lerone Martin joins Gwen Edwards in this week’s Our Lives to discuss Black preaching in America. Dr. Martin shares how his book "Preaching on Wax" honors preachers throughout the ages.
How (members of) Pink Floyd reunited to record a song for Ukraine

When the invasion of Ukraine began, singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk cut his U.S. tour short, returned home and took up arms to defend his homeland. A few days later, the Boombox singer posted a clip on Instagram that showed him in military fatigues, a New York Yankees baseball cap and a rifle performing "The Red Viburnum In The Meadow," a Ukrainian protest song written during World War I.
Prince
John Jorgenson
How 'SNL' alum Molly Shannon found profound healing after childhood tragedy

As a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 1995 until 2001, Molly Shannon became famous for playing Catholic schoolgirl Mary Katherine Gallagher. She says that landing a spot on SNL — and becoming recognized for a sketch she had created — should have felt like a triumph. But instead, Shannon remembers feeling depressed.
Historical novel 'Take My Hand' focuses on involuntary sterilization of Black women

What does it mean to help people in need, especially when those people are also the most vulnerable to being victimized by the systems meant to help them? That's the question that protagonist Civil Townsend, a Black nurse in 1970s Alabama, has to grapple with when the federally funded clinic she works for causes irreparable harm to two of her young patients. "Take My Hand" is the latest novel by Dolen Perkins-Valdez. Thanks for being here.
Two birds and two words

Every time we respond to an audience comment, we go on a journey to see how NPR's journalism is made. Along the way, we usually make a few discoveries. In today's newsletter, we address critiques of two unrelated stories — one about a flamingo and one about the president of El Salvador.
Long-Running Capitol Barbershop Welcomes Boost In Customers As Pandemic Eases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Buried in the basement of the Minnesota State Office Building, a barbershop with a rich history is abuzz with customers again as the pandemic eases and more return work at the Capitol complex. “I think we’re on the right track,” said Josh Kirkpatrick, owner of Capitol Barbers. “Things are starting to open up a little bit more. More people are starting to come back on campus, so we’re headed in the right direction. But there’s still plenty of room to regrow or continue to grow.” The State Office Building, just to the west of the State Capitol, opened...
How does a gorilla get too much screen time?

Caregivers try to limit the screen-time distractions that interfere with the social and intellectual development of a young teenage mind. In one example, the teenager happens to be a gorilla. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. This next story might resonate with families who struggle to manage screen time. It's a story about...
The president of a Black-owned theater in Minnesota describes the news from MacKenzie Scott that changed the nonprofit’s future

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Imagine being at the supermarket with lasagna and greens in your shopping basket and receiving a life changing call that a billionaire would like to give you $5 million. That is exactly what happened to the president of a Minnesota Black-owned theater in March of last year.
The Books Briefing: The Fight Over What Kids Can Read

This week’s newsletter is a rerun. We’ll be back with a fresh newsletter next week. After the Capitol riot, Matt Hawn, a teacher from Tennessee, brought an Atlantic essay to class for his students to analyze: “The First White President,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Earlier the class had discussed a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin; later in the year, they watched a performance of Kyla Jenée Lacey’s poem “White Privilege.” Hawn told my colleague Emma Green that he didn’t have an ideological bent in choosing these works; he merely wanted students to evaluate their claims. “For a lot of my students, this is the first time they’re getting the opportunity to even assess something like that,” he said. Before the end of the school year, Hawn was fired. (He’s since appealed his termination; representatives from his school district declined Green’s request for comment on the incident but emphasized in his hearing that they don’t condone racism.)
Simon Guobadia Names Porsha Williams Eseosa

Porsha Williams has a new name thanks to her fiancé and it’s Eseosa Guobadia. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta is gushing about her husband-to-be Simon Guoabadia giving her a new name. On Sunday, Porsha told her 6.9 million followers that Simon had been “thinking of the right name” for her for months and after “hearing the name Eseosa” while in Lagos, Nigeria, he thought it was a perfect fit.
