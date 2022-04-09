Red Flag Warning issued for Kiowa County Including Eads, Prowers County Including Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Pine Ridge Area; Tripp County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 .It will continue to be warm, dry, and breezy this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s to lower 70s with minimum relative humidity dropping close to 15 percent. With very dry fuels and southwest winds gusting to near 30 mph, critical or near critical fire weather conditions are expected through late this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 326 Pine Ridge Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Comments / 0