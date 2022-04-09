Wolf-dog hybrid captured after escaping Howling Timbers

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A wolf-dog hybrid has been captured after escaping its pen at Howling Timbers, deputies say. But the animal sanctuary wrote that the escape was a result of “suspicious activity.”

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office announced that the wolf-dog hybrid that was on the loose had been caught. They updated their Facebook post Saturday afternoon that had said that that the animal was last seen in the 6800 block of Evanston Avenue, near South Maple Island Road.

Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary posted on their Facebook page around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday announcing that all animals were safe and accounted for. The post assured that the facility had fencing around their enclosures, locked gates, no escape holes, gates pushed open or any other way for the wolf-dogs to escape on their own.

Howling Timbers wrote on the post that there is an ongoing investigation to figure out how the wolf-dog got out.

“All of this leads to suspicious activity, since none of the animals involved are able to jump high enough to clear the fences,” the post said.

Howling Timbers thanked the Department of Natural Resources, the Sheriff’s Department, Animal Control, and the public for their help finding the wolf-dog.

