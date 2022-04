Maria Stoerrle, outreach coordinator, South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. It’s the first day of spring and I’m writing to you today from my front porch. Birds are singing, the temperature is lovely, the sun is shining, and shoots of green are emerging from the ground. There’s no doubt that spring is about to burst out around us and while I’m filled with joy and excitement that’s inevitable this time of year, there’s a dread that creeps in too.

ANIMALS ・ 21 DAYS AGO