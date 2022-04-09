California teacher charged with 29 counts of sex crimes against minors

California p rosecutors charged a teacher with nearly 30 counts of child molestation Friday.

Anessa Paige Gower was a teacher at Richmond's Making Waves Academy before she was arrested on Wednesday and hit with 29 child molestation charges by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

"During the course of an investigation into allegations that one of our teachers violated school policy, we learned of additional highly concerning allegations involving that teacher’s conduct," CEO Alton Nelson told the Washington Examiner . "We immediately shared that information with authorities who are reviewing the matter."

LAS VEGAS TEENAGER ARRESTED IN TEACHER'S ATTEMPTED MURDER AND SEXUAL ASSAULT

Allegations against Gower were first brought to MWA, where she was employed at the time, according to Nelson. The earliest alleged incident happened in 2021.

The Richmond Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested Gower at Sacramento International Airport as she returned from a trip to Hawaii after seven anonymous minors reported her for engaging in sexual acts, inappropriate touching, and sharing sexually explicit photos, according to the district attorney's office.



"There is nothing more important than the health, safety, and well-being of our students," Nelson told the Washington Examiner. "That teacher is no longer employed by Making Waves Academy, and we have reached out to parents, students, and faculty to provide support where it might be needed."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gower is the second teacher at MWA, which is a combination middle and high school, within the last 10 years to be charged with molesting children. Former teacher and camp counselor Ronald David Guinto is serving a 931-year sentence as a result of his 2017 conviction for molesting boys from 2011 to 2013. The school settled the lawsuit from 12 of Guinto's 15 victims for $10.9 million in 2020.