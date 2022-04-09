ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California teacher charged with 29 counts of sex crimes against minors

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15sVsG_0f4SYBtc00

California p rosecutors charged a teacher with nearly 30 counts of child molestation Friday.

Anessa Paige Gower was a teacher at Richmond's Making Waves Academy before she was arrested on Wednesday and hit with 29 child molestation charges by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

"During the course of an investigation into allegations that one of our teachers violated school policy, we learned of additional highly concerning allegations involving that teacher’s conduct," CEO Alton Nelson told the Washington Examiner . "We immediately shared that information with authorities who are reviewing the matter."

LAS VEGAS TEENAGER ARRESTED IN TEACHER'S ATTEMPTED MURDER AND SEXUAL ASSAULT

Allegations against Gower were first brought to MWA, where she was employed at the time, according to Nelson. The earliest alleged incident happened in 2021.

The Richmond Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested Gower at Sacramento International Airport as she returned from a trip to Hawaii after seven anonymous minors reported her for engaging in sexual acts, inappropriate touching, and sharing sexually explicit photos, according to the district attorney's office.


"There is nothing more important than the health, safety, and well-being of our students," Nelson told the Washington Examiner. "That teacher is no longer employed by Making Waves Academy, and we have reached out to parents, students, and faculty to provide support where it might be needed."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gower is the second teacher at MWA, which is a combination middle and high school, within the last 10 years to be charged with molesting children. Former teacher and camp counselor Ronald David Guinto is serving a 931-year sentence as a result of his 2017 conviction for molesting boys from 2011 to 2013. The school settled the lawsuit from 12 of Guinto's 15 victims for $10.9 million in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Richmond, CA
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
City
Washington, CA
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Former North Bend teacher charged with felony count

NORTH BEND, Neb. -- A former North Bend Elementary School P.E. teacher has been charged after he allegedly encouraged students to punch their second-grade classmate. 50-year-old Craig Schmeckpeper is charged with one count of committing intentional child abuse. Last month, deputies with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to North...
NORTH BEND, NE
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Las Vegas#The Washington Examiner#Mwa#Making Waves Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

High school teacher charged with stalking Las Vegas student online, police say

A high school teacher in Nevada is accused of stalking a student online, police said.. Aaron Morbioli, 37, was charged with one count of stalking with use of internet or electronic communication involving a juvenile on Tuesday, March 22, the Clark County School District said in a news release. He...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
199K+
Followers
63K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy