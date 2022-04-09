Middletown family saved by seatbelts after crash on I-75

“Saved by the Belt” Club

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Middletown family joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after their safety belts and child safety seat saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries from a crash.

The crash happened on I-75 in Montgomery County on Feb. 20.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Geoffrey S. Freeman, Dayton Post commander, presented Micheala, Donovan and Caspian Rennaker with the certificate Saturday.

The certificate was signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“They are a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Freeman said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

The family also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

Data from 2021 shows 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use, according to OSP.

For up-to-date statistics and information on safety belts, you can visit the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard here.

