Darlington County, SC

What South Carolina counties have the highest rate of DUI crashes?

By Braley Dodson
 2 days ago

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A handful of Pee Dee counties are among the worst in South Carolina for their rates of driving-under-the-influence crashes.

In Darlington County, the worst in the state, nearly one in 500 people have been in a DUI crash, according to a 2020 report from the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.

In Spartanburg County, which has the lowest rates in South Carolina, about one in 2,000 people have been in a DUI crash.

Here are the 10 counties with the highest rate of DUI crashes, per 100,000 people:

  1. Darlington – 196.19
  2. Chesterfield – 172.33
  3. Florence – 164.64
  4. Lexington – 158.06
  5. Jasper – 156.11
  6. Marion – 153.58
  7. Marlboro – 151.17
  8. Newberry – 145.46
  9. Lancaster – 141.73
  10. Aiken – 138.39

Here are the 10 counties with the lowest rate of DUI crashes, per 100,000 people:

37. Georgetown – 92.81

38. Calhoun – 92.08

39. Greenville – 87.70

40. Edgefield – 86

41. Union – 76.68

42. Sumter – 73.46

43. Colleton – 72.40

44. Dillon – 65.58

45. Orangeburg – 63.40

46. Spartanburg – 52.02

Comments / 7

Mary Josey
2d ago

sounds like to me someone not full-filling their duties. it ain't nothing to drive thru and see police cars parked face to face having a private conversation when they need to be patrolling. Backed up in unlike spaces like they hidden. if they see and know you are out there some may get the message and stay home

3
Mary Ann
2d ago

I don’t see Horry Cty which Myrtle Beach is in……. I find that odd. There are a zillion accidents all the time down here…… and to think not one of them is alcohol related is even scarier. That means it’s just very poor drivers are out there.

2
okay.girl.bye
2d ago

colleton county everyone is driving drunk there's just no cops except for walterboro. they probably should be number 1.

3
