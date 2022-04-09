ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, TN

2 Tennessee men arrested on meth possession charges

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01odhM_0f4SWoct00
Arrested: Jeffery Millsaps, left, and Kevin Cook were charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office )

Two eastern Tennessee men are accused of possessing nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine, authorities said.

Jeffery Dale Millsaps, 49, of Tellico Plains, and Kevin Lee Cook, 41, of Madisonville, were charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were arrested March 28 at Cook’s home. Officers, who had executed a search warrant, found Cook in possession of 182 grams of a substance suspected to be meth, along with two large digital scales, The Advocate & Democrat of Madisonville reported.

The sheriff’s office said that Millsaps was next to a bag containing 7.6 grams of suspected meth, the newspaper reported.

Deputies also found $33,000 in cash that was in a vacuum-sealed bag.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office strives to dismantle large-scale drug trafficking operations in our area,” Sheriff Tommy Jones said in a statement. “We believe this operation has dismantled a supply chain for several dealers in our community and in others across the region.”

Millsaps is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, while Cook has an April 26 appearance, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
WTVM

3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department made several arrests over the weekend as part of a crime suppression detail in hot spots of the city. On March 19, the Columbus Police Department focused on “hot spots” associated with drug activity, violent crime, gang activity, and illegal firearms.
COLUMBUS, GA
WEHT/WTVW

Pound of meth seized, two men arrested by Indiana police

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous drugs, guns and thousands in cash were seized Monday during a search warrant arrest in northern Indiana. Police say a narcotics investigation lead to the arrests of Seth Newcomb, 24, and Lazarus R Hernandez, 20, both from Rochester, Ind. Officers say during their search of the apartment, they found one […]
ROCHESTER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madisonville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Madisonville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Tellico Plains, TN
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested For Stealing Copper Piping, Meth Possession In Santa Clarita

A man was arrested for stealing copper piping and possession of meth this week when a sharp-eyed Santa Clarita deputy spotted him in Canyon Country. A deputy patrolling Canyon Country earlier this week observed a man exiting a business center with a shopping cart still in tow and carrying a large suitcase, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kpic

Police: Roseburg man arrested on felony possession of 29 firearms, drug charges

On Monday, March 14, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 51-year-old Joseph Barbero of Roseburg. As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives initiated a traffic stop on Barbero at Harvard Avenue and Umpqua Street in Roseburg. After obtaining a search warrant on Barbero's vehicle, detectives found approximately...
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Cook
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

7 arrested arrested in Camarillo on federal drug charges; meth and fentanyl worth $230K seized

Seven people are facing federal drug trafficking charges after being arrested in Camarillo last week following a month-long, multi-agency investigation, the DEA said Tuesday. Special Agents from the DEA and investigators assigned to the Ventura County Combined Agency Team began an investigation into Homero Diaz, 24, of Bakersfield.  Diaz was revealed to be responsible for […]
CAMARILLO, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sapulpa PD search for father believed to have burned his 3-month-old baby

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Sapulpa Police Department [SPD] is looking for Taylor Reece Ryon. Ryon has an outstanding warrant for abuse and neglect of his 3-month-old son. The infant was severely burned, with partial thickness burns to 35% of his body. The child also suffered and broken skull, a brain bleed and several broken ribs. The baby was life flighted to a medical facility out of state for special treatment for the injuries.
SAPULPA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#The Advocate Democrat#Cox Media Group
WISH-TV

2 Rochester men arrested after being found in apartment with pound of meth

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — Two Rochester men were arrested after they were found in an apartment housing approximately a pound of meth, Indiana State Police said Wednesday. ISP received information about possible drug activity in the 200 block of Northgate Circle and started an investigation. That is the address for the Northgate Apartments.
ROCHESTER, IN
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
North Platte Telegraph

Lexington man charged in federal court of possession of 550 grams of meth with intent to distribute

A 34-year-old Lexington man is charged in federal court with possession of roughly 550 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Rudy Ortega Raymundo is charged with being in possession of 50 grams of pure meth and more than 500 grams of a mixture of the drug, according to a media release by U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp’s office.
LEXINGTON, NE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
60K+
Followers
103K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy