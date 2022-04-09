ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, TN

2 Tennessee men arrested on meth possession charges

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlPWx_0f4SWlyi00
Arrested: Jeffery Millsaps, left, and Kevin Cook were charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office )

Two eastern Tennessee men are accused of possessing nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine, authorities said.

Jeffery Dale Millsaps, 49, of Tellico Plains, and Kevin Lee Cook, 41, of Madisonville, were charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were arrested March 28 at Cook’s home. Officers, who had executed a search warrant, found Cook in possession of 182 grams of a substance suspected to be meth, along with two large digital scales, The Advocate & Democrat of Madisonville reported.

The sheriff’s office said that Millsaps was next to a bag containing 7.6 grams of suspected meth, the newspaper reported.

Deputies also found $33,000 in cash that was in a vacuum-sealed bag.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office strives to dismantle large-scale drug trafficking operations in our area,” Sheriff Tommy Jones said in a statement. “We believe this operation has dismantled a supply chain for several dealers in our community and in others across the region.”

Millsaps is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, while Cook has an April 26 appearance, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Pound of meth seized, two men arrested by Indiana police

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous drugs, guns and thousands in cash were seized Monday during a search warrant arrest in northern Indiana. Police say a narcotics investigation lead to the arrests of Seth Newcomb, 24, and Lazarus R Hernandez, 20, both from Rochester, Ind. Officers say during their search of the apartment, they found one […]
ROCHESTER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madisonville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Madisonville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Tellico Plains, TN
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#The Advocate Democrat#Cox Media Group
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
86K+
Followers
96K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy