AMD EPYC Genoa Pictured: 12 CPU Chiplets For 96 Zen 4 Cores

By Anton Shilov
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago
Hot on the heels of an image of AMD's socket SP5 (LGA6096) that emerged a couple of days ago, a member of the Chiphell (opens in new tab) community (via HXL (opens in new tab)) published a picture of what he claims is AMD's alleged EPYC 7004-series 'Genoa' processor. The image...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cores#Epyc#Cpu#Amd Epyc Genoa#Chiphell#Hxl#Tf Amd Microelectronics#700w#Pci Express
