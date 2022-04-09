Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 South causes delays in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound in Richmond caused significant delays for some motorists.
The incident was located at mile marker 78.1, 0.6 miles south of VA-161 exit 78.
The south right lane and the right shoulder were closed, causing delays for local motorists.
The crash was first reported at 12:22 p.m. All lanes are opened again and traffic is expected to be back to normal as of 1:26 p.m.
First responders were on the scene. There are no further details of the incident at this time.Another crash on I-95 South causes similar delays in Petersburg
