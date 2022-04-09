ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 South causes delays in Richmond

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCh2Q_0f4SWgZ500

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound in Richmond caused significant delays for some motorists.

The incident was located at mile marker 78.1, 0.6 miles south of VA-161 exit 78.

The south right lane and the right shoulder were closed, causing delays for local motorists.

The crash was first reported at 12:22 p.m. All lanes are opened again and traffic is expected to be back to normal as of 1:26 p.m.

First responders were on the scene. There are no further details of the incident at this time.

Another crash on I-95 South causes similar delays in Petersburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omXVb_0f4SWgZ500
The scene from mile marker 78 (Photo: VDOT 511 traffic cameras)

This is a developing story. Check back with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Petersburg, VA
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
WBTW News13

1 killed in I-95 crash in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday in a crash on I-95 in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened early Tuesday near mile-marker 4 in the northbound lanes, Lewis said. Three cars were involved. Lewis said two cars crashed and one of […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#95 South#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident#Vdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy