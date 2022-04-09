Victor Caratini starting for Milwaukee on Saturday

Micker Adolfo is staying in the White Sox organization. The team announced on Sunday that he cleared waivers, and will head to Triple-A Charlotte. Adolfo is an outfield prospect known for his big arm and ability to hit for power. He had a strong spring this year, too, slashing .435/.500/.783. But when Rick Hahn traded Craig Kimbrel for veteran outfielder A.J. Pollock, Adolfo’s chances of making the big-league club dwindled. Since Adolfo is out of options, the White Sox had to risk losing him on waivers, where many thought he could be an intriguing add for opposing GMs.

