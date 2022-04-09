ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Victor Caratini starting for Milwaukee on Saturday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting for Astros on Sunday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 13 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .083 batting average with a .487...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting for Cardinals on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will move to the bench on Saturday with Corey Dickerson starting in the designated hitter role. Dickerson will bat fifth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs continue bad blood

It should not be much of a surprise that the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs would have quite a bit of bad blood between them. The Brewers are the favorites to take the NL Central, a division that had been the Cubs’ playground for years. Now that the Cubs are looking to re-establish themselves, it is understandable that there could be some friction.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo batting seventh for Phillies Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Johan Camargo as their starter at third base for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Camargo will play third base and bat seventh against the A's Sunday, while Alec Bohm takes a seat. Camargo has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#Fanduel
NBC Chicago

Cubs, Brewers' Benches Clear, Keegan Thompson Ejected

Cubs, Brewers benches clear after McCutchen HBP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Brewers' benches and bullpens emptied during Saturday's game after Keegan Thompson hit Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. McCutchen was hit on his front hip, after the previous pitch from Thompson sailed behind him. He...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez. In 8 plate appearances this season, d'arnaud has a .250 batting average with a .500 OPS, 1 run and...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

Micker Adolfo clears waivers, sticks with White Sox

Micker Adolfo is staying in the White Sox organization. The team announced on Sunday that he cleared waivers, and will head to Triple-A Charlotte. Adolfo is an outfield prospect known for his big arm and ability to hit for power. He had a strong spring this year, too, slashing .435/.500/.783. But when Rick Hahn traded Craig Kimbrel for veteran outfielder A.J. Pollock, Adolfo’s chances of making the big-league club dwindled. Since Adolfo is out of options, the White Sox had to risk losing him on waivers, where many thought he could be an intriguing add for opposing GMs.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 10 (Back Brewers in Chicago)

Brewers: -1.5 (+130) Total: 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Peralta has had a ton of success against the Cubs in his short career. The 2021 All Star has struck out 14 per 9 innings in 11 appearances against the Cubs, allowing 14 runs across 38 innings. While he has struggled with walks (20) against Chicago, he has been able to punch out batters at a resounding clip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Red Sox leave Bobby Dalbec off Monday lineup

The Boston Red Sox did not list Bobby Dalbec's name in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec will take the afternoon off while Travis Shaw makes his first start of the season at first base and bats seventh. Dalbec is projected to make 388 more...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Alex Bregman starting for Houston Sunday afternoon

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Bregman is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Bregman for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Aaron Hicks starting for Yankees Sunday night

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks will start Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hicks is getting the nod in center field while bating seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Tanner Houck. Our models project Hicks for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Max Stassi starting on Monday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Stassi is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez. Our models project Stassi for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Monday 4/11/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Anthony Rendon back in lineup for Angels Monday night

Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon will start Monday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Rendon is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez. Our models project Rendon for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Ayo Dosunmu starting for Bulls Sunday in place of Coby White

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Coby White was ruled out of action Sunday due to a sprained left toe. So in the final game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, it'll be Dosunmu who starts at point guard. In...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bulls starting Javonte Green for DeMar DeRozan on Sunday

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green is starting in Sunday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green will start at shooting guard after DeMar DeRozan was rested in preparation for their postseason run. Green's Sunday expectation includes 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy