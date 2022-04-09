Massaro Backstops Wahconah Boys to Third Straight Win

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Monday's high school action on the SouthCoast. It was a big game for Owen Bates, who got the win in relief, allowing one run off three hits with one walk and four strikeouts over four innings. Bates also led off the ninth inning with a solo home run to tie it at 3. Noah Borgiorno had a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning. “I’m very proud of the team as they had to fight back twice against a good Bourne team,” said head coach Steve Carvalho. “It was an incredible game and a great team win.” Ethan McElroy tied it at 2 in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out single. Old Rochester (2-1, 1-0 SCC) faces Dartmouth on Thursday at UMass Dartmouth.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO