ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Police: Illegal Gambling Casino Busted Up At Home in Pomona

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

Police busted up an illegal gambling casino at a single-story, two-bedroom home in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Officers recovered an undisclosed amount of money and an...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.  The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two The post Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
PIX11

Police bust illegal gun ring in the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police busted two alleged high-ranking gang members on gun charges in the Bronx, officials said Thursday. Dereck Velasquez, 29 and Eric Colvin, 26, were indicted on 242 counts, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. They allegedly sold 33 weapons and large capacity ammunition feeding devices to an undercover NYPD officer. “All but […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pomona, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Police#Crime Stoppers
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS News

20 people dead after shooting at cockfighting venue in Mexico

Twenty people were shot and killed in central Mexico on Sunday, the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) said in a statement. Authorities were called to the scene at around 10:30 pm following reports of an attack on a venue often used for hosting illegal betting on cockfights in the town of Las Tinajas, Michoacan state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
ONTARIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Casinos
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy