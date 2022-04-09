ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by car

By Brad Dress
 2 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was playing in just his third NFL season, died on Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news, confirming 24-year-old Haskins was training with teammates in South Florida, where he was hit by a vehicle.

Haskin had signed with the Steelers last season after two seasons playing with the Washington Commanders.

Mike Tomlin, the head coach of the Steelers, said in a Saturday statement he was “devastated” by the news and “at a loss for words.”

“He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community,” Tomlin said. “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am heartbroken.”

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera also mourned the death of the team’s former player, saying Haskins was a “talented young man who had a long life ahead of him.”

“I know I speak for the rest of the team when I say he will be sorely missed,” Rivera said in a statement. “Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.”

Haskins, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Maryland, entered the NFL in 2019 after playing with the Ohio State Buckeyes and becoming a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2018.

Ohio State football on Saturday tweeted a picture of Haskins when he was with the team along with the caption “Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye.”

