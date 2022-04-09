Terry Taylor coming off Pacers' bench on Saturday

The Indiana Pacers had a disappointing season. They had a solid roster coming into the year but ended up dismantling it. Domantas Sabonis was traded to the Kings for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, while Caris LeVert was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the injured Ricky Rubio. Now, they have Haliburton, Hield, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, and Chris Duarte to build around. They will likely attack the postseason, but they still need help. While the high pick in the draft will help them somewhat, they need veteran reinforcements in the offseason. Thus, let’s look at three early trade targets for the Pacers in the 2022 NBA offseason.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO