Indianapolis, IN

Terry Taylor coming off Pacers' bench on Saturday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Mark Jackson Expected To Be Candidate For NBA Job

There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid’s shocking admission before dropping first 40-20 game of the season

Joel Embiid was a man possessed for the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. But before the game, fans weren’t even sure if he was going to play. The Sixers star ended up pouring in 41 points and 20 rebounds on a downright absurd 14-for-17 shooting clip from the field. Embiid’s 40-20 stat line was the first since he last did it himself two seasons ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

76ers win without Embiid, Harden, earn No. 4 seed in East

PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid and James Harden are off to Toronto for the playoffs. Defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle is staying behind for the road games; he's not fully vaccinated and barred from entering Canada. Embiid sat out after he clinched the scoring title and Harden joined him on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Damion Lee for Klay Thompson on Saturday

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Damion Lee is starting in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Lee will make his fifth start this season after Klay Thompson was given the night off. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 1080.0 minutes this season, Lee is averaging 0.73 FanDuel points per minute.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Terry Taylor
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid and James Harden's Playing Status vs. Pistons

As the Philadelphia 76ers enter the final matchup of the 2021-2022 regular season, the team will look slightly different as some key players will get the night off. Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out the veteran backup power forward, Georges Niang. As Niang's been battling Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee, the veteran missed Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson's Reaction to Joel Embiid Winning NBA's Scoring Title

Joel Embiid solidified his spot at the top of the NBA in scoring. Last weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers' big man was in the top three when it came to points per game. When the Sixers needed a notable performance from their All-Star big man last Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers so they could clinch their spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Embiid delivered with a 44-point performance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

3 early trade targets for Pacers in 2022 NBA offseason

The Indiana Pacers had a disappointing season. They had a solid roster coming into the year but ended up dismantling it. Domantas Sabonis was traded to the Kings for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, while Caris LeVert was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the injured Ricky Rubio. Now, they have Haliburton, Hield, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, and Chris Duarte to build around. They will likely attack the postseason, but they still need help. While the high pick in the draft will help them somewhat, they need veteran reinforcements in the offseason. Thus, let’s look at three early trade targets for the Pacers in the 2022 NBA offseason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc27 News

Sixers set to face Raptors in first round

(WHTM) – For the first time since the infamous Kawhi Leonard triple bounce, the Sixers and Raptors face off in postseason action. While Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals is the most recent memory, the Sixers look to give the matchup a new narrative here in the 2022 postseason. This time – under […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum (ankle) ruled out for Clippers' Sunday matchup

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Batum will sit out after the Clippers originally listed their veteran as one of their starters. Robert Covington is a candidate for more minutes at the forward positions. Covington's projection includes 8.2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Reuters

Alvin Gentry won't return as Kings' coach

April 12 - Sacramento Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry will not get the full-time job, the team announced Monday. The Kings were 24-41 under Gentry, who replaced Luke Walton in November. Sacramento fired Walton early in his third season after a 6-11 start. The Kings finished 30-52. Sacramento general...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Ayo Dosunmu starting for Bulls Sunday in place of Coby White

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Coby White was ruled out of action Sunday due to a sprained left toe. So in the final game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, it'll be Dosunmu who starts at point guard. In...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

RUMORS: Indiana Pacers Named Potential Trade Destination For Russell Westbrook

The 2021-22 NBA season was less than ideal for the Indiana Pacers, but a lot of their problems were directly linked to injuries. Nobody on the Pacers’ roster played in more than 67 games this season and due to injuries and other problems, Indiana ended up missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, the first-time they have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 2010.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

