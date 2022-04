Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing flight suits in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, mostly yellow with blue accents.Cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov successfully blasted off from Russia’s launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft on Friday, and when the spacecraft docked at the space station three hours later and they boarded, they were seen wearing flight suits in striking yellow and blue.Russia said the suits were selected and packed a few months before the mission launch. Speaking about the choice of colours, Mr Artemyev said they...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 23 DAYS AGO