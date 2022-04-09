76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Not starting Saturday

In Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot during a play. At the time it didn't look like anything too serious, but it cost Irving the series, which the Nets ended up losing in a neck-and-neck 7-game stretch.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid doesn’t seem too surprised after he put up a dominant 41-point, 20-rebound game against the Indiana Pacers. When it was revealed to him that it’s the first 40-20 game of the 2021-22 NBA season, Embiid was definitely delighted. However, for him, it’s simply a testament of the work he does every game and a culmination of his mentality to dominate every night.
PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid and James Harden are off to Toronto for the playoffs. Defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle is staying behind for the road games; he's not fully vaccinated and barred from entering Canada. Embiid sat out after he clinched the scoring title and Harden joined him on...
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
The Brooklyn Nets will not have Ben Simmons for the play-in tournament, but that may be the last game the star point guard sits out this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that there is optimism Simmons could make his Nets debut in the first round of the playoffs — if the Nets get there.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joel Embiid sat out after he clinched the scoring title and James Harden joined him on the bench, leaving Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. The Sixers finished with the No. 4...
The Los Angeles Lakers were hampered by poor roster construction this season. But they are finally putting one problem behind them. The Lakers have finally finished paying out the contract for Luol Deng. Yes, Luol Deng. During the summer of 2016, the Lakers were desperate to improve and handed out...
As the Philadelphia 76ers enter the final matchup of the 2021-2022 regular season, the team will look slightly different as some key players will get the night off. Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out the veteran backup power forward, Georges Niang. As Niang's been battling Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee, the veteran missed Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
The Philadelphia 76ers clinched the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs on Sunday and will take on the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors in the first round. When they travel north of the border for Games 3 and 4, and a potential Game 6, they'll be down a crucial member of their rotation, but not due to injury.
The chips have fallen in the Eastern Conference and the Philadelphia 76ers are the No. 4 seed. They will take on the Toronto Raptors in the first round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Sixers dropped three of the four matchups with the Raptors, and this promises to be a...
Ben Simmons was seen on the court at practice for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The All-Star forward came over in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season, but has not played yet this year.
Philadelphia 76ers veteran defensive standout Matisse Thybulle shocked many when he missed last Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. With Toronto keeping their strict COVID-19 restrictions in place, preventing unvaccinated players from entering the Scotiabank Arena to play, the Sixers, unfortunately, found out that one of their own was not eligible to compete.
Before the Philadelphia 76ers were able to turn Ben Simmons into James Harden at the trade deadline, there were a lot of questions about who the 2nd star for the team would be in Simmons' absence. Even with Harden now on the roster, his play has not been at the same level that was expected, meaning other players will have to step up to guarantee playoff success.
The 2022 NBA Playoffs are set to begin in under weeks. After finishing the 2021-2022 NBA season with a 51-31 record, the Philadelphia 76ers have clinched a playoff berth for the fifth-straight season. Going into their Sunday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers had an opportunity to move...
For at least two games of the Sixers’ first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, they are going to be without arguably their best defender, Matisse Thybulle. A Canadian law mandates travelers are fully vaccinated to enter the country.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matisse Thybulle took a seat, took a breath and took a moment to explain why he made a choice — one the Philadelphia 76ers defensive specialist admitted he tried to keep hidden — not to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Thybulle’s choice will cost him playing time in the postseason, and could cost the Sixers their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against Toronto.
The Clippers play their home opener at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday against the Syracuse Mets.
Columbus, the top farm club for the Cleveland Guardians, is 3-3 after opening the year splitting a series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The club has won three of its past four games, and in their most recent, a 12-1 rout on...
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid may not have played in Sunday’s season finale win over the Detroit Pistons, but he had a terrific week in terms of his production on the floor. Embiid averaged 34.7 points and 14.3 rebounds on 60.9% shooting with Philadelphia going 3-1 on the week....
