76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Not starting Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Thybulle isn't starting Saturday's game against the Pacers....

Related
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid reacts to recording first 40-20 game of 2021-22 season with Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid doesn’t seem too surprised after he put up a dominant 41-point, 20-rebound game against the Indiana Pacers. When it was revealed to him that it’s the first 40-20 game of the 2021-22 NBA season, Embiid was definitely delighted. However, for him, it’s simply a testament of the work he does every game and a culmination of his mentality to dominate every night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

76ers win without Embiid, Harden, earn No. 4 seed in East

PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid and James Harden are off to Toronto for the playoffs. Defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle is staying behind for the road games; he's not fully vaccinated and barred from entering Canada. Embiid sat out after he clinched the scoring title and Harden joined him on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Mark Jackson Expected To Be Candidate For NBA Job

There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid and James Harden's Playing Status vs. Pistons

As the Philadelphia 76ers enter the final matchup of the 2021-2022 regular season, the team will look slightly different as some key players will get the night off. Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out the veteran backup power forward, Georges Niang. As Niang's been battling Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee, the veteran missed Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Thybulle Discusses Difficulty of Revealing Vaccination Status to Teammates

Philadelphia 76ers veteran defensive standout Matisse Thybulle shocked many when he missed last Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. With Toronto keeping their strict COVID-19 restrictions in place, preventing unvaccinated players from entering the Scotiabank Arena to play, the Sixers, unfortunately, found out that one of their own was not eligible to compete.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Tyrese Maxey Passed Ben Simmons' Highest Ever Scoring Average In Just His 2nd NBA Season With The Philadelphia 76ers

Before the Philadelphia 76ers were able to turn Ben Simmons into James Harden at the trade deadline, there were a lot of questions about who the 2nd star for the team would be in Simmons' absence. Even with Harden now on the roster, his play has not been at the same level that was expected, meaning other players will have to step up to guarantee playoff success.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Philadelphia 76ers Will Open 2022 NBA Playoffs vs. Toronto Raptors

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are set to begin in under weeks. After finishing the 2021-2022 NBA season with a 51-31 record, the Philadelphia 76ers have clinched a playoff berth for the fifth-straight season. Going into their Sunday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers had an opportunity to move...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia 76ers
The Associated Press

76ers’ Thybulle not fully vaccinated, can’t play in Toronto

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matisse Thybulle took a seat, took a breath and took a moment to explain why he made a choice — one the Philadelphia 76ers defensive specialist admitted he tried to keep hidden — not to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Thybulle’s choice will cost him playing time in the postseason, and could cost the Sixers their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against Toronto.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

