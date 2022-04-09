76ers' Danny Green: Starting again Saturday

In Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot during a play. At the time it didn't look like anything too serious, but it cost Irving the series, which the Nets ended up losing in a neck-and-neck 7-game stretch.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. With the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs already clinched, the Grizzlies have all five of their starters on the bench for the regular season finale. As a result, Williams will enter the starting five in place of Dillon Brooks.
The Los Angeles Lakers were hampered by poor roster construction this season. But they are finally putting one problem behind them. The Lakers have finally finished paying out the contract for Luol Deng. Yes, Luol Deng. During the summer of 2016, the Lakers were desperate to improve and handed out...
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
The 2022 NBA postseason is upon us, and for the second straight year, we'll be treated to a play-in tournament in each conference for the Nos. 7 and 8 seed. It goes like this: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the 7-seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the 8-seed.
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are led by a star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden, but one young player is making a case that the Sixers actually have a Big 3. Second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has taken huge steps forward with the team as a 21-year old kid. After scoring 25 points in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons, he finished the season averaging 17.5 points on 48.5% shooting and 42.7% from deep.
The Brooklyn Nets will not have Ben Simmons for the play-in tournament, but that may be the last game the star point guard sits out this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that there is optimism Simmons could make his Nets debut in the first round of the playoffs — if Brooklyn gets there.
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (quad) is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Anunoby is dealing with a quad injury and is questionable to face New York on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Knicks. Anunoby's Sunday projection...
The Milwaukee Bucks entered the last day of the NBA’s 2021-2022 regular season a little short-handed as they took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a rather ugly loss on Sunday. Jrue Holiday, a regular starter, only saw eight seconds of play; Committing a foul after Cleveland won the tip-off and was quickly subbed out. However, with Holiday taking one step on the court, he earned a big pay out of $306,000 for playing/appearing in 67 games and averaging more than 3.15 rebounds.
Marvin Bagley III had a strong finish to the season after being shipped by the Sacramento Kings to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline. One could argue that it was the best stretch of his injury-plagued NBA career since his rookie campaign. While Bagley remains a solid player with...
There is optimism that Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons could make his season debut during the first round of the NBA playoffs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Simmons is working to strengthen his back and legs, and he has been ramping up his workload in hopes of returning during the postseason.
In what has been a rollercoaster season for the Brooklyn Nets, they’ll now have to fight to keep their season alive in the Play-In Tournament. Going up against the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers, the star-studded Nets will surely have their work cut out for them. The Nets have endured their...
Ayton will be rested for Sunday's game against the Kings. Ayton, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Jae Crowder will all be rested as the Suns finish out their regular-season schedule. Expect JaVale McGee to be the fill-in starter at center.
Stott isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Stott went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his major-league debut Friday, but he'll take a seat a day later. Alec Bohm will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
Smith was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies for undisclosed reasons. It's unclear if Smith is dealing with an injury or illness or if the Dodgers have simply decided to lighten his workload following an abbreviated spring training. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate and would step into a starting role if Smith needs to miss time.
Comments / 0