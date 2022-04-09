ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers' Danny Green: Starting again Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Green is starting Saturday's game against the Pacers. Even though Matisse...

www.cbssports.com

Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Mark Jackson Expected To Be Candidate For NBA Job

There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams starting Sunday for Memphis in place of Dillon Brooks

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. With the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs already clinched, the Grizzlies have all five of their starters on the bench for the regular season finale. As a result, Williams will enter the starting five in place of Dillon Brooks.
MEMPHIS, TN
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons coach Dwane Casey impressed with Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are led by a star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden, but one young player is making a case that the Sixers actually have a Big 3. Second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has taken huge steps forward with the team as a 21-year old kid. After scoring 25 points in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons, he finished the season averaging 17.5 points on 48.5% shooting and 42.7% from deep.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons could return to Nets during first round of postseason

The Brooklyn Nets will not have Ben Simmons for the play-in tournament, but that may be the last game the star point guard sits out this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that there is optimism Simmons could make his Nets debut in the first round of the playoffs — if Brooklyn gets there.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Raptors' OG Anunoby (quad) questionable on Sunday

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (quad) is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Anunoby is dealing with a quad injury and is questionable to face New York on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Knicks. Anunoby's Sunday projection...
NBA
Yardbarker

Recap: Milwaukee Bucks v. Cleveland Cavaliers, 133-115

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the last day of the NBA’s 2021-2022 regular season a little short-handed as they took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a rather ugly loss on Sunday. Jrue Holiday, a regular starter, only saw eight seconds of play; Committing a foul after Cleveland won the tip-off and was quickly subbed out. However, with Holiday taking one step on the court, he earned a big pay out of $306,000 for playing/appearing in 67 games and averaging more than 3.15 rebounds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons may make season debut in first round of NBA playoffs

There is optimism that Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons could make his season debut during the first round of the NBA playoffs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Simmons is working to strengthen his back and legs, and he has been ramping up his workload in hopes of returning during the postseason.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Resting Sunday

Ayton will be rested for Sunday's game against the Kings. Ayton, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Jae Crowder will all be rested as the Suns finish out their regular-season schedule. Expect JaVale McGee to be the fill-in starter at center.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Gets breather Saturday

Stott isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Stott went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his major-league debut Friday, but he'll take a seat a day later. Alec Bohm will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Scratched from lineup

Smith was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies for undisclosed reasons. It's unclear if Smith is dealing with an injury or illness or if the Dodgers have simply decided to lighten his workload following an abbreviated spring training. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate and would step into a starting role if Smith needs to miss time.
LOS ANGELES, CA

