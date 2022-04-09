2022 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Projections for every pick post-NCAA Tournament

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

With Kansas claiming the NCAA championship this week, the victory marked the official beginning of the NBA pre-draft process with prospects now looking to transition to the next level.

Several of the top prospects have already declared for the NBA draft while others are still mulling over their decisions, respectively. They will now have the opportunity to begin their preparations for upcoming workouts and other related scouting events.

Underclassmen have until April 24 to declare for the NBA draft. They can withdraw from draft consideration up until June 1 and still keep their remaining collegiate eligibility. Those borderline prospects can improve their draft stock during that time before making a firm decision.

Rookie Wire took a look at the next rookie class and projected every pick based on the latest information at hand. Of course, with much of the pre-draft process left to play out, these rankings will change but here is how we see things at the moment.

Note: The order of the draft was pulled from Tankathon as of April 9. The 2022 draft may only have 58 picks after the Bucks and Heat were stripped of their second-round picks by the NBA.

1

Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Height: 7-0

Weight: 195

Year: Freshman

Position: C

Holmgren, a consensus All-American, averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 1.9 assists in 32 games with the Zags. He emerged as a strong prospect on both ends of the court. He shot 39% from 3-point range on 3.3 attempts per game and was highly effective in the paint. He also did things with the ball that 7-footers typically can’t do.

On the other side, Holmgren proved to be elite on defense. He was a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award and tied the Gonzaga program record with 117 blocked shots. With his unique blend of size and athleticism, Holmgren has the tools to be a terror on the defensive end of the floor.

2

Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

Height: 6-10

Weight: 220

Year: Freshman

Position: F

Smith, who was voted a consensus All-American, averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, two assists, 1.1 steals and one blocked shot on 42% shooting from 3-point range. He set the Auburn single-season freshman record for points (576) and 3-pointers (79).

After a tremendous freshman year, Smith is in the conversation to become the No. 1 pick. He has impressed as a player who can create for himself and shoot from all over the court. He has also shown he can push the break on his own and projects to fit perfectly at the next level.

The top selection this year will likely be dependent on which team wins the lottery. There are seemingly three players in contention to be the first off the board with Smith among them. He has the fewest questions surrounding his game and can be a franchise-changing player.

3

Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Height: 6-10

Weight: 250

Year: Freshman

Position: F

Banchero, who was the ACC Freshman of the Year, showed throughout the season that he is capable of scoring from all three levels. He made a living in the post but was also effective in the mid-range by creating space with his patented jab-step. He was a solid 3-point shooter, converting on 33.8% of his 3.3 attempts, and has a nice form that should enable him to improve with more reps. His size and physicality should translate well to the next level but he will need to improve as a defender. As a result, many believe he should fall in line behind Smith and Holmgren, in some order, on draft night.

4

Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

Ivey, who was a consensus All-American, averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 36 games. He finished as one of two players in the country (Paolo Banchero) to record at least 600 points, 175 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 20 blocked shots. He is as explosive as they come with the ball in his hands, something that can fit in with any NBA team.

His decision-making and shot creation seem to have improved throughout the season, which should help him transition to the next level. He projects to be a dynamic player at the next level who can eventually develop into a franchise cornerstone. Certainly, the Thunder are looking to add their young core and Ivey should fit in well.

5

Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray, Iowa

Height: 6-8

Weight: 225

Year: Sophomore

Position: PF

Murray, who was named a consensus first-team All-American, averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals on 39.8% shooting from 3-point range. He was the top scorer in the country (822) and led Iowa to the Big Ten title, earning MVP honors. While he only failed to score in double figures once, Murray proved to be more than just a scorer.

He was the only player this season to record at least 800 points, 300 rebounds, 60 blocked shots and 50 assists. He also led all Division I players with a 37.8 PER. He started the season projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick but used an incredible sophomore campaign to jump draft boards. Now, he figures to hear his name called early on June 23.

6

Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Height: 6-6

Weight: 210

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

The Pac 12 Player of the Year averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal in 37 games. He turned in a great run in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 21 points in three games, including a 30-point performance to send the Wildcats to the Sweet 16. Mathurin showed off his clutch gene in that win after hitting the game-tying 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.

He also had perhaps the dunk of the year:

Mathurin was viewed as an exceptional 3-point shooter and carried that into this season with the Wildcats after shooting 36.9% on 6.1 attempts per game. With his athleticism and ability to shoot, and a great performance on the biggest stage in the sport, Mathurin should stay near the top of the draft board.

7

Sacramento Kings: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Height: 6-5

Weight: 196

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

The All-American averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 31 games. Davis had an incredible rise up draft boards this year and has his name in the mix to be a high pick. He finished third in scoring in the Big Ten and proved to be a dynamic scorer by creating for himself or by working in the mid-range.

Some may be a bit lower on him after an inconsistent finish to the season after playing through an ankle injury. However, the Big Ten Player of the Year showed numerous times just how much of a dynamic scorer he can be and that should translate to the next level.

8

New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Jalen Duren, Memphis

Height: 6-11

Weight: 250

Year: Freshman

Position: C

Duren was named the AAC Freshman of the Year after posting 12 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 assists in 29 games. He was a force inside the paint throughout the season given the physicality he plays with on a nightly basis. He broke out a little bit of a mid-range shot at times, which would certainly help his value on offense.

Defensively, he has the size to immediately make the jump to the NBA and hold his own against bigger competition. Teams will certainly be impressed with his 7-foot-5 wingspan and that should only add to his ability on defense. He has plenty of upside and could develop into a valuable player for a team.

9

San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin, Duke

Height: 6-6

Weight: 222

Year: Freshman

Position: F

Griffin finished averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and one assist in 39 games. He proved to be a great option off the ball for the Blue Devils and emerged as a strong shooter, converting on 44.7% from 3-point range. Griffin, who won’t turn 19 until August, is one of the youngest players in the draft and is viewed as one of the most physical players with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. He still has plenty of room to grow and should be a top-10 pick this year.

10

Washington Wizards: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

Height: 6-9

Weight: 230

Year: Freshman

Position: F

Sochan was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year after posting 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals. He emerged as an excellent defender and was able to impact games in a variety of ways. He has an evolving offensive game but projects to be able to develop into a player that can run the show at times and create for himself. But, his defense is what will get him on the floor at the next level and that can be a valuable skillset to have around.

11

New York Knicks: Mark Williams, Duke

Height: 7-1

Weight: 242

Year: Sophomore

Position: C

Williams, who boasts a 7-foot-5 wingspan, was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. He was also a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and ranked fifth in the country in total blocks (110). Williams has the skill set that every team covets on that end of the floor and will likely be a lottery pick, as a result.

12

Portland Trail Blazers (via New Orleans): Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

Height: 6-6

Weight: 200

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Sharpe announced in September his commitment to Kentucky prior to his senior season at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona. Instead of playing his senior year, he opted to graduate high school prior to the season after having the necessary credits to do so. He eventually joined the Wildcats for the spring semester but did not play for head coach John Calipari. The two sides have each said the right things when it comes to Sharpe playing next season but the top-rated high school prospect may still elect to enter the draft.

The five-star prospect, who was born in Canada, averaged 21.4 points, six rebounds and three assists last season. He also helped Canada earn the silver medal in the 2019 FIBA U16 Americas Championship, averaging 13 points per game. He is viewed as a potential lottery pick, which will likely persuade him to eventually leave Kentucky. If he does decide to declare for the draft, the Trail Blazers make sense as a team in a rebuild with two first-round picks. They could be inclined to take a chance on Sharpe given his potential, but his decision to leave school is not yet decided.

13

Atlanta Hawks: Dyson Daniels, NBA G League Ignite

Height: 6-6

Weight: 199

Year: N/A

Position: G

Daniels emerged as one of the more intriguing international prospects in recent memory after spending time with the NBA Academy in Australia. He has excelled in just about every area of the game and is viewed as one of the top perimeter defenders in the draft. Daniels averaged 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals with the Ignite this season. He has also impressed with his decision-making throughout the year and his ability to make plays for others. He did struggle to shoot from deep, converting on only 25.5% of his 3.6 attempts, but figures to impact games in a variety of ways at the next level.

14

Charlotte Hornets: Tari Eason, LSU

Height: 6-8

Weight: 216

Year: Sophomore

Position: F

Eason was named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.1 blocks and one assist in 33 games. He recorded four games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, the most by a Tigers player since 2015. Eason, who will turn 21 next month, emerged as a tremendous defensive player this season, ranking fourth in the country in defensive rating (83.2) and fifth in defensive box plus/minus (5.7). He was one of 10 players named as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

15

Oklahoma City Thunder: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Height: 6-5

Weight: 180

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Branham was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year after averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and two assists in 32 games. He was one of five freshmen in the country to have multiple 30-point games, and one of two from a Power Five school. He proved to be a strong offensive weapon throughout the season, one that can score from all three levels. He wasn’t on the radar much entering the season but quickly shot up draft boards after a strong showing in conference play.

16

Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland): Nikola Jovic, KK Mega Basket (Serbia)

Height: 6-10

Weight: 209

Year: N/A

Position: F

With two first-round picks, the Pacers could elect to go with a player that will need some time to develop. Jovic is highly touted as a shooter at his size and should have no issue extending his range to the NBA line. He will likely be primarily used for his shooting ability, and for a team that ranks 26th in percentage, that will fill an area of need. He has also shown promise as a good ballhandler and rebounder.

17

Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn): E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Height: 6-7

Weight: 240

Year: Junior

Position: F

The All-American averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists in 32 games this season. Liddell led the Big Ten in blocked shots and was ninth in the country in free throws made (169) and seventh in attempts (221). He proved a strong scorer throughout the season, finishing in double figures in every game. He showed promise as a floor-spacer after converting on 37.4% of his 3.8 attempts per game from 3-point range, while he also has a nice mid-range game. Liddell tested the pre-draft process last year but decided to return to school. The decision to play one more season in college appeared to pay off as the 21-year-old is commonly projected to be a mid-first-round pick.

18

Chicago Bulls: TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Height: 6-3

Weight: 197

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Washington, who was voted to the All-SEC second team, averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31 games. He led the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.43) and broke John Wall’s single-game record with 17 assists on Jan. 8. He emerged as a strong guard who can play on or off the ball, which would only solidify the Bulls’ backcourt depth. He established himself as a strong three-level scorer and has great court vision with the ball in his hands.

19

Minnesota Timberwolves: Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Height: 6-0

Weight: 172

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Chandler enters the pre-draft process highly touted as an athletic point guard that can create for himself and others. He is a strong 3-point shooter, converting 38.3% of his 3.8 attempts this season, and could be a good floor-spacer at the next level. He was named to the All-SEC second team after averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 assists. He set the Tennessee single-season freshman record for steals and finished eighth in the country with 74. He has some questions regarding his size at 172 pounds but proved to be a great playmaker for the Volunteers throughout the season.

20

Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah): MarJon Beauchamp, NBA G League Ignite

Height: 6-6

Weight: 199

Year: N/A

Position: F

Beauchamp, a former four-star recruit from Yakima Valley College, has been arguably the top prospect on the Ignite this season. He has dazzled at times on the defensive end with his athleticism and length and has looked to be a willing defender with his energy and effort. He struggled to shoot at times from deep, converting on 24.2% from 3-point range, but has good mechanics to improve in an NBA system. The impressive part of his season is he performed well against established players in the G League and looked the part of a potential first-round. His range looks to be somewhere in the 20s.

21

Denver Nuggets: Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

Height: 6-5

Weight: 185

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Wesley, who was named to the All-ACC second team, averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 35 games on 47.1% shooting from the field. He did a little bit of everything for the Fighting Irish and was the only true freshman in the nation to record at least 450 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 3s and 39 steals. He often beat defenders off the dribble and will bring good size to the next level. He has also shown promise on the defensive end of the floor with his length and athleticism.

22

San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto): Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Height: 6-5

Weight: 215

Year: Senior

Position: G

Agbaji is fresh off of a tremendous run with the Jayhawks en route to the national championship. He was named the Most Outstanding Player after averaging 13.7 points 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in six games in the NCAA Tournament. He was incredible from deep this season, shooting 40.7% on 6.5 attempts per game. He emerged as the go-to player for the Jayhawks and is a big reason why they were the last team standing.

23

Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia): Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

Height: 6-5

Weight: 213

Year: Junior

Position: F

Moore gave the Blue Devils great production across the board this season. He recorded 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals, and was named to the ACC All-Defensive Team. He registered just the fifth triple-double in program history on Nov. 12 versus Army with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He made great strides this season and it is reasonable to believe that growth will continue at the next level.

24

San Antonio Spurs (via Boston): Walker Kessler, Auburn

Height: 7-1

Weight: 245

Year: Sophomore

Position: C

Kessler was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 blocked shots and 1.1 steals in 34 games. He led the SEC in blocks and ranked second among all Division I players. Kessler has been compared some to Brook Lopez, given his ability to protect the paint and work inside on offense. He wasn’t used much as a floor spacer, but has good form and should improve with more reps.

25

Milwaukee Bucks: Kendall Brown, Baylor

Height: 6-8

Weight: 205

Year: Freshman

Position: F

Brown filled the highlight reels on a consistent basis this season with his elite athleticism. He was a constant lob threat around the rim and emerged as a tremendous cutter for Baylor. He finished with three double-doubles and nearly registered a triple-double on Nov. 15 with 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds versus Nicholls State. Brown has shown he can affect games on the defensive end and can guard nearly every position on the court, save for the 5. He hasn’t shown real confidence in his shot, attempting only 41 3-pointers, but still knocked down 34.1% of those looks.

26

Dallas Mavericks: Jaden Hardy, NBA G League Ignite

Height: 6-4

Weight: 198

Year: N/A

Position: G

Hardy, the former No. 3 prospect, averaged 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 37.6% shooting from the field in 25 games with the Ignite. He entered the season widely projected to be a top-five pick but is now considered a late first-round selection. He slipped on draft boards due to a variety of factors, such as his shooting after converting 30.9% from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts per game.

However, despite his perceived flaws, Hardy recently called himself the top prospect in the draft and feels as though he is overlooked at this point. He believes as though the experience of playing in the G League helped him develop and should ensure he is a high first-round pick. He will have the opportunity to answer those questions in front of teams in private workouts and, potentially, at the combine next month.

27

Golden State Warriors: Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Height: 6-10

Weight: 240

Year: Sophomore

Position: F

Williams impressed during the Razorbacks’ run in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 14.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in four games. He finished fifth in the country in total rebounds (364) and fourth in defensive win shares (3.0). He is viewed as one of the top defensive prospects in the draft with an improving offensive game. He has also impressed with his passing and ability to see the floor as a big man. The recent run by Williams has him moving up draft boards and it could ensure he remains in the draft.

28

Miami Heat: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Height: 6-7

Weight: 179

Year: Freshman

Position: G

McGowens is widely projected to be a late first-round pick given his ability as a scorer. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 31 games this season with the Cornhuskers. He ranked third in the country among true freshmen in scoring and was first in made free throws (162). He recorded 11 20-point games this season and posted the highest scoring average by a freshman in conference play (17.3) since D’Angelo Russell during the 2014-15 season.

29

Memphis Grizzlies: David Roddy, Colorado State

Height: 6-6

Weight: 255

Year: Junior

Position: F

The Mountain West Conference Player of the Year averaged a career-high 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 31 games. He became the 31st player in program history to reach at least 1,000 career points (1,406) on Dec. 11. Roddy presented a matchup problem for opposing teams given his size at 255 pounds and ability to score inside and out. He shot 43.8% from 3-point range on 3.4 attempts.

30

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix): Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Height: 6-7

Weight: 230

Year: Freshman

Position: F

The Pac-12 Freshman of the Year averaged 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and three assists in 32 games. He was one of two true freshmen in the country (Paolo Banchero, Duke) to average at least 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ingram has displayed good court vision, often making the right reads, and will be able to handle the ball some in the NBA. He isn’t viewed as the most athletic player in the draft, and there are concerns with his shooting after converting on 31.3% of his attempts from 3-point range. However, Ingram will not turn 20 until November and still has plenty of room to grow.

31

Second Round: Nos. 31-40

31. Indiana (via Houston): Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

32. Orlando: Christian Braun, Kansas

33. Toronto (via Detroit): Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

34. Oklahoma City: Ismael Kamagate, Paris (France)

35. Orlando (via Indiana): Trevor Keels, Duke

36. Portland: Christian Koloko, Arizona

37. Sacramento: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers (NBL)

38. San Antonio (via Lakers): Terquavion Smith, NC State

39. Cleveland (via San Antonio): Tyrese Hunter, Iowa State

40. Minnesota (via Washington): JD Davison, Alabama

32

Second Round: Nos. 41-50

41. New York: Jean Montero, Overtime Elite

42. Charlotte (via New Orleans): Drew Timme, Gonzaga

43. Clippers: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

44. Charlotte: Hugo Besson, NZ Breakers (NBL)

45. Atlanta (via Brooklyn): Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

46. Detroit: Jordan Hall, St. Joseph’s

47. Memphis (via Cleveland): Dalen Terry, Arizona

48. Sacramento (via Chicago): Julian Champagnie, St. John’s

49. Minnesota: Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

50. Golden State (via Toronto): Keon Ellis, Alabama

33

Second Round: Nos. 51-60

51. Minnesota (via Denver): Trevion Williams, Purdue

52. New Orleans (via Utah): Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

53. Miami (via Philadelphia): Forfeited

54. Boston: Johnny Juzang, UCLA

55. Washington (via Dallas): Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

56. Milwaukee: Forfeited

57. Golden State: Josh Minott, Memphis

58. Cleveland (via Miami): Khalifa Diop, Gran Canaria (Spain)

59. Portland (via Memphis): Isaiah Mobley, USC

60. Indiana (via Phoenix): Michael Foster, NBA G League Ignite