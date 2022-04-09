New 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' Trailer Reveals Chiwetel Ejiofor on a Mission

Kaguya-sama: Love is War will soon be making its return for its third season, and has dropped a new poster along with its opening and ending theme details to celebrate! The anime was one of the biggest hits of the last few years, and following the end of the second season fans were teased about a potential return for the third. It was then confirmed last year that the series would be indeed returning for a new slate of episodes, and the new season is gearing up for the premiere of the next wave of episodes as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule.

