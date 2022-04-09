ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' Trailer Reveals Chiwetel Ejiofor on a Mission

By Shane Romanchick
Cover picture for the articleShowtime has been one of the gold standards in terms of high-quality television over the last few decades. Their next show, The Man Who Fell to Earth, is set to premiere later this month and the network just dropped a trailer promoting the new series. The trailer goes through...

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
Amazon Prime Video's 'Outer Range' Finds Josh Brolin in the Center of a Western Sci-Fi Series in First Look

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look trailer for Outer Range, a western sci-fi series that stars Josh Brolin as a modern cowboy at the center of a dark mystery. The ominous new clip offers little in the way of plot reveals but features Brolin as the rugged head of his family delivering a powerful prayer. The intense invocation grows angry and echoes as unsettling scenes flash by, teasing viewers that blood and violence are almost certainly in store. Notably, the show marks Brolin's first series-lead role since the 2003 political drama Mister Sterling.
'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
Josh Brolin warns about 'chaos all the way down' in new Outer Range trailer

It's tough being a Wyoming rancher, as the latest trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series Outer Range makes clear. Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) has to deal with an intrusive camper named Autumn (Imogen Poots), the land-grabbing ambitions of his greedy neighbor Wayne Tillerson (Will Patton), and last but certainly not least, the mysterious giant portal in his backyard.
New Drag Race spinoffs revealed in exclusive WOW Presents trailer

RuPaul's Drag Race versus the World may have finished, but season 14 of the US series is still going, and we've also got a host of Drag Race spin-offs coming our way soon. In this exclusive trailer for WOW Presents Plus' Spring slate (which you can check out above), there's a whole of shows featuring your favourite drag queens, some old, some new.
This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2022

April is almost here and Amazon's Prime Video service is celebrating the calendar change by releasing a ton of new movies and TV shows throughout the month. This weekend, Amazon unveiled the full list of titles being added to its streaming roster in April 2022 and there is quite a lot to look forward to. Regardless of what you're in the mood for, there's likely something for you hitting Prime Video in the coming weeks.
X-Men Star James Marsden Reveals if He's Returning as Cyclops for Doctor Strange 2

We're just a month away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hitting theaters and anticipation for the film — and for what characters it might introduce into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — is growing. With the film taking things into the multiverse, fans can't help but speculate that it might also see the incorporation of characters from other non-MCU Marvel films much like Spider-Man: No Way Home brought in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. One of the characters fans would like to see is X-Men hero, Cyclops and now actor James Marsden is addressing whether he will appear in the Doctor Strange sequel.
Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Reveals New Trailer and Poster for Season 3

Kaguya-sama: Love is War will soon be making its return for its third season, and has dropped a new poster along with its opening and ending theme details to celebrate! The anime was one of the biggest hits of the last few years, and following the end of the second season fans were teased about a potential return for the third. It was then confirmed last year that the series would be indeed returning for a new slate of episodes, and the new season is gearing up for the premiere of the next wave of episodes as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule.
Amazon Prime Video's 'Upload' Season 2 Features Surprise Voice Cameo From 'Alias' Star

Amazon Prime Video's Upload just launched Season 2 of the hit sci-fi comedy, and it features a surprise voice cameo from an Alias star. Upload stars Robbie Amell as a man whose consciousness was uploaded to an afterlife computer program, which essentially keeps it alive eternally. (In theory...) Please Note: Spoilers Below for Upload Season 2.
'Captive Audience' Trailer Reveals a Real-Life American Horror Story

Particularly in the streaming era, the true-crime model has expanded into a thriving avenue for media content. Providing shocking, stranger-than-fiction stories that practically demand you binge through them, it's easy to see why crime can pay for these eager-for-programming services. While Hulu's docuseries Captive Audience will fit comfortably into this expanding, unsettling subgenre of modern entertainment, the show's new trailer also promises an intriguing meta-commentary on the nature of true-crime media, and how the public's relationship to the cameras and the uncovering of horrible real crimes can later inspire terrible truths to follow. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and directed by Jessica Dimmock (The Pearl), Captive Audience should have no trouble finding a rabid audience of its own, but it might also make viewers question the very nature of the true-crime business — especially in today's ever-attentive age.
'The Man Who Fell to Earth': Watch the First 5 Minutes of Showtime's New Sci-Fi Series

After the world premiere of The Man Who Fell to Earth today at SXSW, Showtime decided to give a little treat to sci-fi fans who are anticipating the series' debut in late April. Based on the best-selling novel by author Walter Tevis and the iconic 1976 film starring David Bowie, the story follows an alien who comes to Earth during a critical point in human evolution, and must learn how to deal with Earth inhabitants in order to save his own dying planet.
Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
