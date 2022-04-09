Manistee swimmer reflects on breaking school record

In this file photo, Manistee's Trevor Adamczak swims to victory in the 500-yard freestyle on during the Chippewas' home opener at the Paine Aquatic Center last season. (File photo)

This ain't no give or take. I've learned from my mistakes. I'm so much stronger now.

These lyrics to Bishop Briggs' song 'Higher' were serenading Manistee junior Trevor Adamczak as he warmed up for day two of the 2022 MHSAA swimming and diving state championships in February.

The task ahead was what he strived to do all season. He was attempting to break the school 100-yard butterfly record of 54.45 seconds and stood since 2012. After clocking in at 55.19 seconds during the preliminary rounds the day prior, Adamczak knew the stars may be aligning

"After trials, I was like, 'okay, this is our one opportunity to end the season, right," Adamczak said. "So coming into (finals) it was just all adrenaline."

Loaded up on pasta from the night prior, Adamczak walked into Calvin University like any other swim meet. He went through his normal pre-meet ritual to calm any pre-race anxiety, something he admits to dealing with.

As the race begins he finds himself knifing through the water knowing what lied ahead of him. After 50 yards Adamczak found himself in unfamiliar territory. He couldn't see the clock timing the race, but for the first time in his career he couldn't find an opponent in front of him.

"I've never like been that far ahead," Adamczak said. "I couldn't see anybody up the wall, so I was like 'oh shoot, I'm (looking) pretty good right now.' I really haven't had that like perfect click yet in a race throughout the season, but at the 50 meter mark I (knew) this is going be a good one."

As he motored through the final 50 yards and touched the wall he finally had the chance to look at the clock.

54.03.

The 100-yard butterfly school record now belonged to Trevor Adamczak.

"When I looked up and I saw the time I took a double take, walked back up and was like, wow, and I kind of like looked back at my coaches and everybody's screaming," Adamczak said. It was such a big (moment). I snapped the water purely out of adrenaline like."

For is father, Scott, Trevor's accomplishment felt incredibly rewarding.

"Everything he does with any sport or any schoolwork he's always tried to do his best," Scott said. "It makes you very proud as a parent that somebody puts all the time and effort and strives to be the best at what they do."

Five years ago Trevor stumbled into the sports of swimming to help stay in shape for football.

"Towards the end of middle school I was like realizing that (swimming) is what I'm good at," Adamczak said. "If I stick with it I can potentially go somewhere with it. As the years progressed, I think my sophomore year or freshman year, I joined cross to like to start running conditioning for that. I just had no expectations."

He now has college swimming programs on his radar before his senior season. While he is now focused on the 2022 track season, his last year with the Chippewas' swim team is still fully on his mind.

"I've been thinking about that since the end of the race. I can't wait," Adamczak said. "I'm going to get started really early and I'm going to try to get the season to go a lot better and try to improve everything."