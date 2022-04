The FIA have confirmed that they are investigating after a Russian kart race made an alleged Nazi salute on the podium after an event in Portugal.15-year-old Artem Severyukhin secured victory in the opening round of the FIA Karting European Championship OK category in Portimao.Severyukhin was competing under an Italian flag due to restrictions placed against Russian competitors by the FIA.While the Italian national anthem played to recognise Severyukhin’s victory, the teenager twice struck his chest before extending his right arm in front of him.Ward Racing, the Swedish team that Severyukhin was representing, have confirmed that they will terminate his contract,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO