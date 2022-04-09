ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

String Band Summit highlights variety within the genre

By Kate Nemarich
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkoO7_0f4SSxT200

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — String band enthusiasts gathered in-person and virtually over the weekend for the first-ever ETSU String Band Summit at the Martin Center on ETSU’s campus.

ETSU hosts first String Band Summit

The summit is bringing together musicians from different genres of string band music all across the world. The hope is to raise awareness of the diversity within string band music and bridge any gaps.

Organizers said they’re pleased with the turnout of the first summit and hope to hold more in the future.

“I think people you know, we’re really excited to hear some different kinds of string band music than they’re used to hearing,” said Natalya Weinstein, String Band Summit Presenter/Organizer” And then after [the concert], there was this great super jam on stage.”

First responders, military brave cold for first-ever ‘Hero Games’

Organizers also teamed up with the Corazon Latino Festival in Downtown Johnson City, which will host workshops and performances at Founders Park in Downtown Johnson City Saturday night.

Sunday there will be a Biscuits, Bluegrass, and Gospel: Music Discussion among other events.

For a full schedule of events, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Johnson City, TN
Entertainment
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

VSP identifies 2 women shot & killed in murder-suicide

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Monday provided more details into the deaths of three people following an apparent murder-suicide in Norton on Sunday. A news release from VSP stated that the incident is believed to have occurred shortly before noon on April 10 in the 800 block of Highland Avenue NW. […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Marion fire destroys home, cause under investigation

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A fire in Marion, Virginia left a house destroyed early Saturday morning. According to a press release from Ken Heath with the Town of Marion, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on the corner of Pearl and Walnut around 2:30 in the morning Saturday. When Marion Fire/EMS arrived on-scene, Heath […]
MARION, VA
WJHL

Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-81

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 81 on Saturday. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Fall Branch division posted the video of the burning truck on Twitter accompanied by a warning telling drivers to stay away from tires during a vehicle fire. In the video, you can see and hear a tire […]
FALL BRANCH, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluegrass#Musicians#Gospel#Founders Park#Etsu
WKRC

Enchanted theme park eyeing Tennessee for possible location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An interactive theme park with attractions inspired by stories and books is coming to Middle Tennessee. Storyville Gardens, the immersive "edu-taining" park, is being created with a goal to ignite a love of reading beyond the classroom. The park hopes to bring stories to life with a blend of traditional show-based entertainment and modern technology.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Crash, vehicle fire cause closures on I-81

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two different incidents have caused closures along Interstate 81 in Tennessee and Virginia, according to state traffic trackers. According to TDOT SmartWay, a vehicle fire near Mile Marker 61.4 was reported around 7:46 a.m. that left the Northbound right lane blocked and the right shoulder closed. In Virginia, a crash […]
MARION, VA
WJHL

LA Lakers to sign Gate City native Mac McClung to a 2-way contract

Gate City native Mac McClung has agreed to a way contract with the LA Lakers on Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. McClung, 23, went undrafted in 2021 after three college seasons with Georgetown but transferred to Texas Tech following his sophomore year. He signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers […]
GATE CITY, VA
WJHL

Abingdon Sports Complex ribbon-cutting set for Saturday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Saturday for The Meadows Sports Complex in Abingdon. The opening ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. The day’s events will include ceremonial first pitches, Abingdon Little League Homerun Derby, a soccer showcase, and activities for kids. The new complex is located at 78 Cook […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

VSP: Lee County crash kills 1, injures another

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Friday, April 8 that left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to a release from VSP, a 2013 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Route 58A Friday afternoon when it crossed over the center line and […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy