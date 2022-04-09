ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith Responds To the 10-Year Ban From The Academy Awards

By lexdirects
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

The slap saga continues!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19F7L8_0f4SSBXW00
Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

It’s only been 2 weeks since the slap rocked Chris Rock’s jaw and the rest of the 2022 Oscar Awards, and the fallout is far from over. After everyone from host Amy Schumer to Bill Maher has weighed in (even though literally no one asked), People reports the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences finally made an official decision on Will Smith’s consequences: a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards.

“Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation,” said a letter sent by Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the statement announced on Friday.

Will has already responded to the decade-long ban, saying, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

The Oscar-winning actor apologized to the Academy during his acceptance speech, publicly apologized to Chris the next day, and resigned from his Academy membership in the immediate aftermath. The latter move preemptively avoided the punishment of suspending or expelling him from the elite Hollywood group.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” Will wrote in his resignation statement.

The length of the ban sparked accusations of reactionary and heavy-handed bias against one of the Academy’s few Black members compared to filmmakers like Roman Polanski, who wasn’t banned from the Oscars until 30 years after he plead guilty to the rape of a 13-year-old and fled the U.S. as a fugitive.

The ban already affects the future of the Oscars, preventing Will from partaking in the tradition of presenting the 2023 Best Actress trophy as the previous year’s Best Actor winner for King Richard. However, the actor will still be eligible to be nominated and win an Academy Award.

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the announcement continued. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

As the receipts about other celebrities’ misconduct are running longer than the award show itself, the Academy has a lot more work to do now that it’s so eager to take swift action against its members for acts of violence. Even if Polanski and Harvey Weinstein aren’t similar enough examples to Will Smith’s violation (because their off-camera crimes are infinitely worse), Adrien Brody and John Wayne getting away with violence on the Oscars stage still raises plenty of questions about the fairness of this decision.

Do you think Will Smith deserves a 10-year ban for slapping Chris Rock?

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Jada Pinkett Smith makes first statement after Oscar slap

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has made her first public statement since her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday night. "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she posted to Instagram Tuesday morning.   It comes after Will Smith issued an apology to Rock Monday, stating that his behavior was "out of line" and "not indicative of the man I want to be."Rock himself has not made any public statements since the incident.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally condemned Smith's actions Monday and announced a review to determine if...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Will Smith
Person
John Wayne
Person
Roman Polanski
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Bill Maher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#The Board Of Governors
People

What Does It Mean to Resign from the Academy, and What Will Happen to Will Smith's Oscar Now?

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the fallout since he slapped presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night, and the Academy has accepted his resignation, maintaining that it will "continue to move forward" with "disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
People

New Video Shows More of Jada Pinkett Smith's Reaction to Chris Rock Cracking Joke After Oscars Slap

Newly surfaced video footage is giving a closer look at Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction after her husband Will Smith's incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. The clip, shared by TikTok user @305hoodhero early Thursday morning, shows the aftermath of the moment Will, 53, slapped Rock, 57, onstage at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre Sunday evening, after the comedian made a gag about Jada's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mel Gibson Interview Abruptly Cut Off Over Question About Will Smith 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

Will Smith is inarguably one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. However, the actor has received unprecedented international attention since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last week. Now, all eyes have turned to the actor as he awaits word regarding his actions at the prestigious awards show. Meanwhile, other Hollywood icons have begun to comment on Will Smith’s actions, reactions varying across the board. Fellow actor Mel Gibson seems to have some opinions of his own regarding the Oscars uproar. However, a recent interview highlighting the subject concluded awkwardly when his response became cut off by a handler.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy