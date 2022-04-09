West Virginia woman injures baby in DUI crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley stated that a woman was arrested on April 1 after wrecking her vehicle with an infant child inside and being under the influence.

Cecily Mae Overton, 31 of Boomer, is charged with the felony offense of Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Death or Serious Injury, as well as the misdemeanor offense of DUI.

The accident occurred in the Gauley Bridge area where Overton’s vehicle rolled down an embankment into a creek with her and the infant inside.

Officers helped them to safety then they were taken to Charleston Area Medical Center due to possible injuries.

Testing revealed that Overton was under the influence of “numerous controlled substances,” says Fridley. Authorities later transported Overton to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page , or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.