For most Dodgers fans, yesterday was Opening Day. For Rockies shortstop José Iglesias, it was much more than just Opening Day. In the bottom of the second innings, Iglesias hit a routine single to plate Connor Joe and give the Rockies a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers. It was Iglesias’ first hit since the passing of his father. There was brief pause in play so the understandably emotional Iglesias could collect himself.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO