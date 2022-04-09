ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Ways to include asparagus in your diet is in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares ways to include asparagus in your diet in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Store asparagus in the refrigerator for up to four...

www.kcrg.com

Leavenworth Times

GRANDMA’S GROUND BEEF CASSEROLE

• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
RECIPES
AOL Corp

5 foods to add to your diet for better brain health

It may seem like Alzheimer’s disease is something that some people are simply destined to develop. But that's not the case, Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, told TODAY. There are some brain health factors that are absolutely in your control — including your food choices, she said.
NUTRITION
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
Fox News

These are the worst cooking oils for your health, experts say

Next time you cook up a storm or scan an ingredient list, steer clear of these bad-for-you oils. "Chronic, low-grade inflammation is the root cause of many diseases common to Western society. This inflammation is the result of, in part, an imbalance in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids," said Trista K. Best, registered dietitian, Balance One Supplements. "Both are essential fatty acids, but omega-6 is highly inflammatory when it outnumbers omega-3's and it is consumed in large amounts in the standard American diet."
FOOD & DRINKS
DFW Community News

Easy Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe – Mmmmmmm!

Baked potatoes are one of my favorite comfort dishes–but they’ve got nothing on this easy twice baked potatoes recipe! Twice baked potatoes are a creamy combination of warm mashed potatoes mixed with sour cream, butter, bacon and cheese. This Easy Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe is sure to become your favorite new potato sidedish.
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to turn bean cooking water into a sparkling vegan caesar salad

A good caesar salad is an important part of any cook’s repertoire, but such an iconic dish needs a twist to make it your own. Today I’m sharing a plant-based version from my cookbook Eating for Pleasure, People & Planet that’s made with a variety of nutritious bitter leaves instead of the rather dull traditional iceberg lettuce, some seaweed and salty capers to give it a hint of the sea as an alternative to anchovies, and grated walnuts to replace the parmesan in the original. The real hero ingredient, however, is that lowly by-product aquafaba, or bean cooking water, which makes great mayonnaise and an even better caesar dressing.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Easy Black Bean Burger [Vegan]

1 medium yellow onion, chopped (about 1 cup) Pinch of cayenne (optional) Tahini cabbage slaw (recipe follows) Toast your bread in a toaster until golden and crispy. Tear the toasts and add them to a food processor. Process until you get small/medium sized crumbs. Transfer to a large bowl. Rinse...
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

All the Ways to Cook Corn on the Cob for the Perfect Side

Growing up in Indiana, I was raised with a strong appreciation for good corn on the cob. All summer long, my mom would buy Indiana sweet corn from the farmer's market and we would enjoy the sweet, delicious side dish with nearly every meal. In my book, corn on the cob represents warm summer evenings and a promise of pie for dessert.
RECIPES

