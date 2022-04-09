ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar County, MO

Former Students File Lawsuits Against Agape Boarding School

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — Nine former students at a Christian boarding school in Cedar...

www.ktts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Professor files lawsuit to find students who posted exam questions online

An assistant professor of business at Southern California's Chapman University has filed a lawsuit against five students, whose identities remain unknown, alleging copyright infringement for posting exam questions anonymously in an online forum. According to professor David Berkovitz's attorney Marc Hankin, the students, who took midterm and final exams remotely...
COLLEGES
Chattanooga Daily News

High school wellness center director forced to quit his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness

The high school athletic director lost his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending an inappropriate text message to a student. The man, who was working as the wellness center director and athletics director, admitted in a statement to local families that he texted a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness. “I did send a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness, which is inappropriate for a person in my position, and I understand this sort of behavior is not something that can be tolerated by the school district.” the educator reportedly said.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy