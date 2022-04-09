ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madrid wins, Atlético loses ahead of CL deciders

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid consolidated its already commanding lead at the top of the Spanish league with a 2-0 win over Getafe on Saturday, ahead of a week in which it hopes to finish off Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals. Casemiro put Madrid ahead in the 38th minute with his...

SPORTbible

Mallorca Ball Boys Try To Waste Time, Jan Oblak Wasn't Having Any Of It

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak had to take matters into his own hands when two ball boys tried to waste time in the latter stages of their La Liga clash on Saturday. Four days after their Champions League defeat to Manchester City, a tired-looking Atletico dropped points on their travels, as struggling Mallorca picked up a crucial three points in their bid for survival.
SOCCER
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Predicted line-ups and team news ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Real Madrid are firm favourites to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League as Chelsea travel to the Bernabeu with plenty to do.Karim Benzema’s hat-trick fired Carlo Ancelotti’s side to a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first half of the two-legged last eight affair.Both clubs were weekend winners in the league despite both Ancelotti and Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel making alterations.If Chelsea are to keep their Champions League defence on track, they will have to win by more than a single goal at the home of the Spanish league leaders - something only one side (Barcelona) have done...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Centre Daily

Inter wins 2-0 to move 1 point behind leader AC Milan

Defending Serie A champion Inter Milan moved within one point of league leader and city rival AC Milan with a 2-0 win against Hellas Verona on Saturday. Ivan Perišić set up both first-half goals for Nicolò Barella and Edin Džeko. Milan visits Torino on Sunday. Both...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Diego Simeone offers no excuses for Mallorca loss

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was in no mood for excuses as his side lost 1-0 away at Mallorca. Los Rojiblancos face a crucial week of action, as they host Manchester City in Champions League quarter final second leg action, after losing at the Etihad Stadium last week. However, despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Arnautović nets 2 as Bologna beats Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Marko Arnautović could have had a hat trick but for the crossbar as Bologna beat relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A on Monday. Bologna broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Aaron Hickey crossed for Mitchell Dijks at the back post and he knocked it down for Arnautović to bundle over the line from point-blank range.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Champions League: Liverpool, Madrid defend 2-goal leads

BAYERN MUNICH-VILLARREAL (0-1) Bayern must raise its game to avoid being upset by Spanish club Villarreal and keep alive its hopes for a quadruple of trophies this season. The six-time European champions struggled from the start of the first leg against Villarreal and were far from impressive with a 1-0 home win against relegation-threatened Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, when it had just four shots on goal and none on target in the first half. Champion in 2020 by beating Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern’s title defense was ended by the French side in the quarterfinals last season. Villarreal is trying to reach the last four of the Champions League for only a second time after 2006. The team based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain hadn’t even made it to the quarterfinals since 2009.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Vlahovic pounces to earn Juventus comeback win at Cagliari

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic pounced 15 minutes from time to earn Juventus a 2-1 comeback victory at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday. Juve made a slow start in Sardinia and fell behind when Italy striker Joao Pedro stroked the hosts into a 10th-minute lead. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga,...
MLS
SkySports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on target again as Barcelona sink Levante late on - European round-up

Luuk de Jong scored a header in added time to give Barcelona a 3-2 win at struggling Levante after a remarkable, end-to-end game in which his side gave away three penalties. Levante took a deserved lead against a lacklustre Barca in the 52nd minute when captain Jose Luis Morales scored from the spot after a foul by Dani Alves and moments later the hosts earned a second penalty, for a handball by Eric Garcia.
SOCCER
Reuters

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

April 11 (Reuters) - UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in...
UEFA

