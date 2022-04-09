Gallery: Dwayne Haskins’ career in photos

(WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, has died after being hit by a car, according to his agent Cedric Saunders as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a car in South Florida.

Haskins death shocked the Ohio State and NFL community as reactions, tributes, and condolences poured in on social media from his former teammates, coaches, and other athletes.

