Gallery: Dwayne Haskins’ career in photos

By Orri Benatar
 2 days ago

(WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, has died after being hit by a car, according to his agent Cedric Saunders as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a car in South Florida.

Former OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car, per report

Haskins death shocked the Ohio State and NFL community as reactions, tributes, and condolences poured in on social media from his former teammates, coaches, and other athletes.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5vC5_0f4SQnxQ00
    PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 30: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 30, 2017 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ohio State won 56-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0foe2v_0f4SQnxQ00
    ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZBuR_0f4SQnxQ00
    ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 15: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for an open receiver against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first quarter during The AdvoCare Showdown at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGAXj_0f4SQnxQ00
    STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 29: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warm up before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 29, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlGc8_0f4SQnxQ00
    COLLEGE PARK, MD – NOVEMBER 17: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after scoring against the Maryland Terrapins during overtime at Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hvw5y_0f4SQnxQ00
    COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is congratulated by fans as he walks off the field after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNneD_0f4SQnxQ00
    COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with the crowd as time winds down in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJLuY_0f4SQnxQ00
    INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 01: Dwayne Haskins Jr. #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with his teammate after defeating the Northwestern Wildcats during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWWAa_0f4SQnxQ00
    NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State, Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, and Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama pose for a photo at the press conference for the 2018 Heisman Trophy Presentationon December 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bpce0_0f4SQnxQ00
    PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate a touchdown during the first half in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2kPz_0f4SQnxQ00
    PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer celebrate after winning the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mok1Q_0f4SQnxQ00
    PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after winning in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHSaZ_0f4SQnxQ00
    INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 02: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State works out during day three of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMxl5_0f4SQnxQ00
    LANDOVER, MD – AUGUST 15: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins signs an autograph for a fan after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Redskins 23-13 during a preseason game at FedExField on August 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xG7pr_0f4SQnxQ00
    LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 15: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins and Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys pose for a picture after swapping jerseys at the end of the game at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oo5AK_0f4SQnxQ00
    LANDOVER, MD – NOVEMBER 17: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after Derrius Guice #29 a scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at FedExField on November 17, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdXJO_0f4SQnxQ00
    LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team celebrates in front of defensive end Jihad Ward #53 of the Baltimore Ravens after rushing for a fourth quarter touchdown at FedExField on October 04 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ovDe_0f4SQnxQ00
    LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals (L) gets a hug from Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team (R) prior to their game at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpImm_0f4SQnxQ00
    PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Dwayne Haskins #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpeqH_0f4SQnxQ00
    CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: Dwayne Haskins #3 fist bumps Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

