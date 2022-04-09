Rays’ Stuart Sternberg on payroll flexibility, a Wander comp, Kevin Cash, more

Rays manager Kevin Cash, left, speaks with principal owner Stuart Sternberg just prior to the Rays’ opener Friday at Tropicana Field. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The most newsworthy thing Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in talking with reporters before Friday’s opener was that he was “highly optimistic” about getting a new stadium in the Tampa Bay area.

But Sternberg shared a few other interesting things:

• The payroll, a team record-high $78.2 million on opening day, could increase if needed.

Without saying Freddie Freeman’s name, Sternberg noted that the Rays were prepared for the payroll to be “a good deal higher” — like $25 million — this season as they chased the slugging first baseman, one of the few players who could make them “much better at any one position.”

As a result, “we’re in a place right now where we’ve got some flexibility to get better if need be,” he said. “We know there’ll be some issues going forward during the year. It could be covered by minor leaguers, our guys in Triple-A, and also be covered by people on the wires who we pick up, and then potential acquisitions.

“So we feel that we’ve got some flexibility. But, yeah, this is a good-sized payroll and we’d like to think coming off the season we did and the World Series (the year) before, we’re going to get a little bit of lift at the gate as well, which would be helpful.”

• Wander Franco is good and makes Sternberg think of ... Ben Zobrist.

“Just what it does for a lineup to have a switch-hitter hitting right in the middle,” Sternberg said. “Zobrist made a huge (difference), and Ben was one of the great Rays. Wander, we would love to think he can be Ben Zobrist and then some, without playing all the positions around the place. Having that switch-hitter, I’m enamored with it.”

• Owners of other teams said some things when the low-revenue Rays signed Franco long-term, guaranteeing him $182 million over 11 years.

“Yeah, like, ‘Are we missing something? Should we be spending?’” Sternberg said. “And quite frankly, it might have moved some other teams to do things that they might not have only because, ‘The Rays are doing it. Should we be looking into it?’ Well, look, I had to take a page out of the big-spending teams’ handbook. So it works both ways.”

Sternberg said the mutual commitment with Franco “is only going to pay us back in dividends even opening day and on.”

• Sales of ticket plans have been encouraging, but whether there will be an overall increase in attendance remains to be seen.

“The season plans and the memberships have actually picked up nicely,” he said. “It’s the biggest uptick we’ve had in a number of years. So it gives me some optimism and the way things are going, but the proof will be in the pudding and we’ll see as home series by home series go.”

• Kevin Cash, who has won back-to-back AL manager awards, is really good at his job.

“I don’t know what Cash is going to have to do this year to get a third manager of the year award,” Sternberg said. “He earns it. He is the backbone of everything we do here. We can’t do what we do, and we wouldn’t have been able to do what we do on the field, without him..”

• The Rays won’t get much help from new and redirected revenues in the new labor agreement, such as ad sales on jerseys and helmets starting in 2023.

“I’m holding a ball. It’ll certainly pay for a lot of balls,” Sternberg said. “That kind of money we’re talking about is middle-inning relief money.”

The Delmon Young trade tree

The Rays are still getting payoff from the 2007 trade of Delmon Young to the Twins. [ Times (2005) ]

The Rays are still getting payoff from the November 2007 trade of 2003 No. 2 pick Delmon Young to the Twins.

Their primary return was shortstop Jason Bartlett and pitcher Matt Garza, who both played really well in Tampa Bay before being traded.

For Bartlett, the Rays got four players from the Padres who served them in limited roles: infielder Cole Figueroa (now their baseball operations director) and pitchers Brandon Gomes, Cesar Ramos and Adam Russell.

In sending Garza (and two others) to the Cubs, the Rays got back five players. Shortstop Hak-Ju Lee never made it due to injury, but pitcher Chris Archer, catcher Robinson Chirinos and outfielders Sam Fuld and Brandon Guyer all contributed to the Rays’ success at some point.

Especially Archer, who made two All-Star teams and was traded to Pittsburgh for another haul of talent — Shane Baz, Tyler Glasnow and Meadows. And in trading Meadows to Detroit last week, the Rays got infielder Isaac Paredes and a draft pick.

The Rays are about plus-50 in WAR so far, and the tree will continue to grow more branches.

Rays rumblings

The delayed and adjusted schedule worked well initially for the Rays, who, instead of opening at the contending Red Sox and Blue Jays, are hosting the rebuilding Orioles and A’s and then face the also-rebuilding Cubs and injury-riddled White Sox, with the benefit of spending the whole week in Chicago. … Given all the raving team officials have done about Manuel Margot’s mentorship skills, it’s no coincidence his locker is next to Wander Franco’s in the Tropicana Field clubhouse. … The Inside Pitch program features the debut — and probably only — cover modeling work by radio guys Andy Freed and Dave Wills. … Though the Rays are going with traditional starters the first time through the rotation, Cash said the opener strategy will be back at some point. … So if Bally Sports Sun pre- and postgame analysts Orestes Destrade and Xavier Scruggs do a segment together, it has to be called X’s and O’s, right? ... Franco was moved to third base on The Athletic’s 25-and-under team, with Toronto’s (and Lakewood High’s) Bo Bichette at shortstop and Shane McClanahan the No. 3 starter. … USA Today’s Gabe Lacques picked McClanahan to win the Cy Young award. … There is a now a museum showcasing highlights of team history in the leftfield alcoves on the concourse level, free and open through the fifth inning on game days. … Bally is adding a Mic’d Up podcast hosted by Kailey Mizelle.

• • •

