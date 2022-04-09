ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steeler QB Dwayne Haskins dead at 24

By Nancy Van Valkenburg
Gephardt Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH FLORIDA, April 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died after he was hit by a vehicle in South Florida. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement:. “I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne...

gephardtdaily.com

Related
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Man believes he saw Dwayne Haskins on I-595 minutes before death

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck while attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot for unknown reasons on Saturday morning. NBC 6 South Florida spoke to a man who says he believes he saw the 24-year-old Haskins on I-595...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHIO Dayton

Former OSU star quarterback Dwayne Haskins dead at 24

Former Ohio State star quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, has died at the age of 24. Haskins was killed when he was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in South Florida, according to multiple media reports, including ESPN. He was currently a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played the previous two...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#Pittsburgh Steeler#American Football#Gephardt Daily Rrb#Ohio State#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Maxwell Award#The Washington Redskins
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers Super Bowl Champion Dwayne Woodruff Recalls Time With Dwyane Haskins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dwayne Haskins was in South Florida training with several of his Steelers teammates. He also had just returned from the Steelers Legends Cruise with his wife Kalabrya last Sunday. The cruise combines current Steelers, legends of the black and gold, and fans of the team. It also has a faith element to it and Haskins shared his testimony with the fans. Also on the cruise were Super Bowl Steeler Dwayne Woodruff and his wife Joy. Woodruff said he was impressed with how Haskins related to the fans. “He was the fan favorite going forward and we ended up, in the end, between him and Santonio Holmes, who was a fan favorite,” Woodruff said. “I think he was well deserving of that.” Woodruff said the loss of Haskins goes well beyond the field. “Quite sad that we wouldn’t get to even know him better, more so the community of Pittsburgh will not get to really know him as a person or as a player,” Woodruff said. Haskins was 24-years-old.
PITTSBURGH, PA

