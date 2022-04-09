ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When death arrives in Utqiaġvik, volunteer gravediggers answer the call

By Alena Naiden, Anchorage Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Betty Ann Bodfish died from COVID-19 complications, her family wanted to follow her wishes and bury her in Utqiaġvik, next to her mom and grandparents. Relatives gathered from Wainwright, Chugiak, Unalakleet and Colorado, hoping to have the funeral as soon as they could — but the weather was bad and...

