DAVIE (CBSMiami) — The Florida Highway Patrol says it is still not clear why Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was trying to cross I-595 on foot early Saturday when he was tragically struck and killed by a dump truck that remained on the scene. On Monday afternoon, FHP released what it called its final news release for now on the death of the 24-year-old Steelers quarterback. A spokeswoman told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that FHP would not be commenting on camera right now and said the investigation could take up to 90 days. She added the 911 tapes would not be released by either...

DAVIE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO