ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

DEC is looking for summer workers

By Erik Columbia
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMJ33_0f4SOjva00

(WSYR-TV) — If you are looking for seasonal work this summer, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking for people to hire who enjoy the outdoors.

DEC proposes changes to wild turkey hunting regulations

The DEC hires more than 500 seasonal employees every summer from all levels of experience and skill sets. The positions range from supervisors, lifeguards, security, maintenance, cleaning staff, and booth workers – with some positions beginning as early as May.

All applicants for seasonal summer employment must be willing to work weekends and holidays.

DEC adopts regulations to reduce electronic, foam packaging waste

Individuals at least 16 years old interested in summer lifeguarding positions at DEC facilities must complete the waterfront lifeguard course to be considered for employment and a no-cost waterfront lifeguard course will be offered April 19 – 22, in Gloversville, Fulton County. The free lifeguard course includes certification in required lifeguarding and waterfront skills, CPR/AED for professional rescuers, and first aid.

Those interested in summer employment with DEC or looking for more information should visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/about/726.html , call (518) 457-2500 Ext. #1, or email campinfo@dec.ny.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Petoskey News Review

Businesses seek student workers in order to meet summer demand

Businesses are preparing for what is expected to be an even busier summer than last year, and they are looking for new ways to bring in seasonal workers. While the seasonal nature of Northern Michigan’s tourism industry is beginning to level out, with more interest in fall and winter activities, a significant portion of the region’s annual commerce still takes place during the summer. That means summer workers are an important part of the regional economy. Due to the temporary nature of the positions, most of the jobs go to high school and college students.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, NY
City
Gloversville, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ex-sheriff bribery gets 10 years; already has life for rapes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NEWS10 ABC

Sheriff: Broadalbin stabbing was self-defense

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, April 4, around 11:15 a.m. the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call asking for police and medical help after a man was stabbed. New York State Police and Sheriff’s deputies as well as an ambulance were sent to a home in Broadalbin, where they found a man with stab wounds and secured the scene.
BROADALBIN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packaging Waste#Lifeguards#Turkey Hunting#Dec Facilities#Cpr Aed#Nexstar Media Inc
WTOV 9

Jefferson County commissioners looking to help Sammis Plant workers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The recent announcement of the Sammis Plant's sooner-than-expected closure has local government officials taking action. Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham says the commission board will try and negotiate a possible solution for the workers. “I obviously can’t make it stay open, but what we would...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NEWS10 ABC

Colorado Republicans back election denier for Senate primary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Republicans on Saturday voted to place on their U.S. Senate primary ballot a state representative who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol and is a supporter of former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election.
COLORADO STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy