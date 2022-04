Not too much went right for the Detroit Tigers this afternoon. They dropped their second straight game to the division rival Chicago White Sox, who take the series by a 2-1 mark thanks to their 10-2 victory at Comerica Park. Chicago got to starter Tarik Skubal early, as Tim Anderson doubled on the first pitch he faced. Skubal would ultimately last four innings, surrendering seven hits and five runs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO