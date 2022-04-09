ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Timo Werner nets brace as Chelsea thrash woeful Southampton

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Timo Werner hit the woodwork three times but still scored twice as Chelsea arrested their mini slump by hammering sorry Southampton 6-0 at St Mary’s.

The Germany forward Werner produced a perfect hat-trick of sorts by striking the left post, right post and crossbar – but shrugged off those misses with a morale-boosting brace.

Mason Mount helped himself to a double too, with Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz also on target to hand Chelsea a much-needed winning tonic.

Chelsea’s fourth win in their last five Premier League matches inched the Blues ever closer to a third-place finish, with London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham starting to lag behind in the table.

Stamford Bridge boss Thomas Tuchel revealed a sleepless Wednesday night binging on chocolate in rewatching Chelsea’s 3-1 Champions League quarter-final loss to Real Madrid.

Chelsea held summit talks on Thursday in a bid to hit back after leaking seven goals in two matches, given the Blues’ 4-1 home reverse to Brentford last Saturday.

Tuchel admitted he did most of the speaking in a tough-love discussion with his players, and on this evidence that mix of meeting-room candour and late-night candy has paid immediate dividends.

Chelsea’s German coach insisted the Blues’ Champions League chances were all but over after that first-leg loss to Real.

The Blues will at least now head to the Bernabeu on Tuesday night buoyed up by a victory as bullish as it was bullying on the south coast.

Southampton slumped to their fifth defeat in six matches in all competitions, with their last win the 3-1 FA Cup victory over West Ham on 2 March.

Saints’ third-heaviest loss under Ralph Hasenhuttl, after the much-documented 9-0 humiliations at the hands of Leicester and Manchester United, crystallised a wretched run of form.

Chelsea were so dominant so early in this clash as to be playing keep-ball with little more than half an hour on the clock.

Werner struck the left post on a quick break to open the afternoon, before inexplicably heading against the bar from point-blank range.

The pacy forward had the goal at his mercy after Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s fine cross took Fraser Forster out of the equation, but somehow managed to scoop the ball upwards and onto the crossbar.

Alonso’s drilled finish through traffic after Mount’s cross alleviated any Chelsea nerves however. Deadlock duly dismissed, the Blues ran Saints ragged.

Not content with teeing up the opener, Mount quickly fired home himself – requiring just one touch to steady himself and another to hit the corner of the goal from 20 yards.

Southampton’s day plumbed further depths when the usually reliable captain James Ward-Prowse unwittingly provided an assist for Werner.

Ward-Prowse’s back header gifted Werner a clear run on goal and this time the Germany star kept his cool, rounded Forster and slotted home.

The Blues were not finished either, with Werner reverting to type to complete that unwanted treble by striking the right post – allowing Havertz to tap into the unguarded net.

Chelsea took that 4-0 lead into the break, whereupon Havertz was replaced by Christian Pulisic.

Werner tapped into an empty net to open the second half, profiting after N’Golo Kante’s cute chip was only parried by Forster.

Mount then quickly swept in after a six-yard box scramble to put the Blues 6-0 up comfortably inside the hour.

Chelsea coasted out the rest of the contest, providing the perfect riposte and offering perhaps just a glimmer of hope for next week’s trip to Madrid.

SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction: How will Champions League quarter-final play out?

Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Bernabeu looking to secure their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.After an outstanding first leg performance at Stamford Bridge, the hosts have a two-goal advantage and know anything other than a significant home defeat will ensure progression.Powered by a brilliant hat-trick from Karim Benzema, a clinical Real Madrid took the first leg 3-1, though Kai Havertz’s goal gives Chelsea a smidgen of hope as they travel to the Spanish capital.A 6-0 thumping of Southampton between the two legs should have boosted the confidence of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, but the visitors will face...
Yardbarker

Jody Morris on how Chelsea can turn around Real Madrid tie

Jody Morris wasn’t working for Chelsea in 2012, but you can bet he was watching as a fan as the Blues made their way to win the final. It felt like we were knocked out several times – after the first leg against Napoli, after the red card against Barcelona, after Bayern Munich’s goal in the final, but as Morris points out in quotes picked up by Paul Brown, the Blues kept fighting back, and they ended up holding the trophy.
The Independent

Football rumours: RB Leipzig make a move for Erik Ten Hag

What the papers sayManchester United’s chances of securing Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag might be blocked by the efforts of RB Leipzig, according to the Daily Telegraph. The German club are reportedly looking to take advantage of any delays in negotiations at Old Trafford.Meanwhile, United midfielder Jesse Lingard remains in high demand when his contract expires in the summer. The Daily Mirror reports Roma, AC Milan and Juventus have joined West Ham and Newcastle in the hunt for the 29-year-old.United have joined Arsenal in the race for Darwin Nunez, with the same paper reporting both teams sent scouts to watch...
The Independent

Manchester City vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City have handed a start to Gabriel Jesus as they welcome rivals Liverpool today in what could be a Premier League title decider, who have gone for Diogo Jota over Luis Diaz in their attack.Jesus has not started a Premier League game since January but has been picked by Pep Guardiola along with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in City’s forward line, with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish missing out.Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates and build-upJurgen Klopp has selected Jota alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s front three as Diaz drops to the bench...
The Independent

The Independent

