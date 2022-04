MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE (04/09/2022 at 5:20 p.m.): The wolf dog has been found and captured, the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office says. Original Story (04/09/2022 at 12:34 p.m.): A wolf dog has escaped from Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office. Police posted...